Daily Search Forum Recap: October 2, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Bing is rolling out its generative search experience while also improving its Deep Search feature. Google warned about JavaScript generated product markup with documentation updates. I posted the big Google Webmaster Report for October (don't miss this one). Bing is testing "sponsored" labels instead of "ad" labels. Google is testing a search location carousel. Note, I am offline Thursday and Friday - so all those stories will be scheduled.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Bing Generative Search Experience Rolling Out

Microsoft announced it is now rolling out the Bing generative search experience and to more sets of informational queries. Also, Bing updated its Deep Search saying it is faster and powered by GPT-4o and some in-house distilled models.

Microsoft announced it is now rolling out the Bing generative search experience and to more sets of informational queries. Also, Bing updated its Deep Search saying it is faster and powered by GPT-4o and some in-house distilled models. Google Warning On JavaScript-Generated Product Markup

Google has updated its developer documentation to warn about sites using JavaScript-generated Product markup and that the search company recommends putting Product markup in the initial HTML for best results.

Google has updated its developer documentation to warn about sites using JavaScript-generated Product markup and that the search company recommends putting Product markup in the initial HTML for best results. Bing Testing Replacing Ad Label With Sponsored Label

Microsoft seems to be testing replacing the hard to see ad label with a longer sponsored label in the Bing Search results. So instead of it saying "ad" next to the search ads, it is testing showing "sponsored" text next to the search ads.

Microsoft seems to be testing replacing the hard to see ad label with a longer sponsored label in the Bing Search results. So instead of it saying "ad" next to the search ads, it is testing showing "sponsored" text next to the search ads. October 2024 Google Webmaster Report

This month may have been one of the most volatile Google Search ranking months I reported about ever. Google completed its August 2024 core update, and then we had countless unconfirmed ranking updates, tweaks, or volatility - whatever you want to call it.

This month may have been one of the most volatile Google Search ranking months I reported about ever. Google completed its August 2024 core update, and then we had countless unconfirmed ranking updates, tweaks, or volatility - whatever you want to call it. Google Search Location Carousel Moves Map On Scroll

Google is testing a dynamic map feature in Google Search that will update the map as you scroll through the location carousel. The location carousel has content like neighborhoods, things to do, transport, airports and more.

Google is testing a dynamic map feature in Google Search that will update the map as you scroll through the location carousel. The location carousel has content like neighborhoods, things to do, transport, airports and more. Google Panda Sneaking Up On You

Okay, so maybe this Panda bear at the Google offices in Washington, D.C. is not sneaking up on anyway. It is just some sort of massive bear statue that has been at the office for years.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.