Daily Search Forum Recap: October 1, 2021

Google Ads has a new budget report to help you stay on budget. Many SEOs are noticing the crawled but not indexed Google error for pages that are indexed. Google Ads sexually explicit content policy violations was updated to egregious policy violations. Google is case sensitive but it may mean more in your robots.txt file. And I posted the weekly video recap - have a great weekend all!
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Bigger Google Algorithm Update, MUM & More Google Updates, Number Of Ranking Signals & Google Turns 23
Google had an unconfirmed but pretty big Google Search ranking algorithm update on September 24th and 25th. Google hosted its big search event called the Search On event...
- Google Ads Sexually Explicit Content Policy Seen As Egregious Policy Violations
Google Ads, starting on December 1, 2021 and scaling up enforcement by January 2022, will see its sexually explicit content policy violations updated to egregious policy violations. That means ads that are found to violate the sexually explicit policy can lead to immediate account suspension upon detection and without prior warning.
- SEOs Noticing Google Search Console Crawled, Not Indexed Errors Even When Indexed
Lily Ray posted on Twitter that many SEOs are noticing this and posting about it on Twitter with "many examples of URLs in GSC's "Crawled, Not Indexed" report (with recent crawl dates) that are, in fact, indexed URLs." There are lots and many of me toos on this and it seems Google is investigating the possible issue.
- Google Says URL Case Applies To Robots.txt Directives
We've known for like two decades that Google does and can treat the same URL but with different cases differently. So domain.com/Apple vs domain.com/apple can be seen by Google as different URLs. But Google seems to be stricter about this rule when it comes to the robots.txt file.
- Google Ads Gains New Budget Reports
Google announced new budget reports for Google Ads. Google said these new budget reports will "help you visualize monthly campaign spend behavior." You can visually see how daily budget changes affected performance and monthly spend limits.
- Google Hotel Listings Gain Eco-Certified Badges
In July we reported that hotel listing can now add their sustainability and eco certifications to their listings in Google My Business. Well, now, Google is showing the eco-certified green label in the hotel listings in Google Search.
- Nooglers At Google Dublin With Propeller Hats In Masks
It has been a while since I've seen Nooglers, new Googlers, at a Google office with their Noogler propeller hats. Here is a recent photo I found on Instagram of two Nooglers showcasing their new hats
- Structured data ("schema") is a great way to give search engines insight into your content, and required for most rich results experiences in search, so I think that's a great idea. Long term - 5, 10, 15 years, John Mueller on Twitter
- There's the content side & the links side. Content-wise, if you want those ads seen as a part of your page, up to you (if it's automated, you might not want that). Link-wise, if it's within your site, I don', John Mueller on Twitter
- We don't have a notion of a sandbox in search. If you're reading about that somewhere, my recommendation would be to read more about SEO elsewhere. There's tons of great content out there, which focuses on, John Mueller on Twitter
- Google Instant Indexing API - Can I Get Punished?, BlackHatWorld
- I'm not going to argue that it's the best link anchor to show for this page, but the page isn't making it easy by using the same generic title element as elsewhere on the site. Seems like a simple fi, John Mueller on Twitter
- We use the canonical URL (which doesn't have to be the one with the link-rel-canonical) as the basis for indexing, so that would be used for title links and snippets too., John Mueller on Twitter
- Were you wondering where JavaScript originated or how it compares to the Java Applet? Let’s talk about it on EP 24 of #SearchOffTheRecord! 🎧 → https://t.co/lmP79UAHbT 📖 → https://t.co/3SUwczBBoC, Google Search Central on Twitter
- 5 ways to maximize your Google Search ad spend performance
- Google Ads launches new budget report
- Google unveils multimodal search, new SERP features; Thursday’s daily brief
- Google Search Console products enhancements report gains more granular errors
