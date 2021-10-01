Google Ads Gains New Budget Reports

Google announced new budget reports for Google Ads. Google said these new budget reports will "help you visualize monthly campaign spend behavior." You can visually see how daily budget changes affected performance and monthly spend limits.

The report shows you how much you are projected to pay at the end of the month, how past changes to your average daily budget impacted your performance and spend limits and more.

Here are the highlights of the new budget reports:

Your daily spend, which might be up to twice your average daily budget on the days when your ad is more likely to get clicks and conversions.

Your campaign's monthly spending limit; you won't be charged more than your average daily budget times the average number of days in a month.

Your monthly spend forecast, cost to date, and any budget changes you may have made in between.

Here is a screenshot of the new report - click to enlarge:

There are a lot more detail on these budget reports over here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.