Google Ads Sexually Explicit Content Policy Seen As Egregious Policy Violations

The announcement said "in December 2021, Google Ads sexually explicit content policy violations will be updated to egregious policy violations." The "egregious policy violations result in account suspension upon detection and without prior warning." Google said it will will begin enforcing the policy update on December 1, 2021, with full enforcement ramping up over approximately 4 weeks so that by January 2022, it will be in full enforcement with the new policy.

An egregious violation of the Google Ads policies is a violation so serious that it is unlawful or poses significant harm to our users. In determining whether an advertiser or destination is violating this policy, Google may review information from multiple sources including your ad, website, accounts, and third-party sources. If Google finds violations of this policy, Google will suspend your Google Ads accounts upon detection and without prior warning, and you will not be allowed to advertise with us again. If you believe there's been an error, and that you haven't violated our policy, submit an appeal and explain why. Google will only reinstate accounts in compelling circumstances, and when there is good reason so it's important that you take the time to be thorough, accurate, and honest, Google said.

