Daily Search Forum Recap: September 30, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing "more like this" star feature, the things to know box on the right side and the product panels with shaded backgrounds. Google said sometimes a brand becomes so popular it will rank above the general meaning of the word in Google Search. Page speed issues won't lead to your site being removed from Google. I also posted my weekly SEO video recap - with a cold and cough.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

How To Plan a Content 'Season' Like a Hollywood Showrunner, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.