Daily Search Forum Recap: September 30, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is testing "more like this" star feature, the things to know box on the right side and the product panels with shaded backgrounds. Google said sometimes a brand becomes so popular it will rank above the general meaning of the word in Google Search. Page speed issues won't lead to your site being removed from Google. I also posted my weekly SEO video recap - with a cold and cough.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core & Product Reviews Update Done, Local Search Ranking Bug Fixed, Search On Event Recap & More
Google has finished rolling out both the September 2022 core update and product reviews update on Monday, September 26th - yes, there is a lot of confusion. Google fixed a bug with the local search rankings and service area businesses. Google had its big Search On event...
- Google "More Like This" Star Search Snippet Feature
Google is testing a new feature that places a large and smaller star next to the search result snippet. When you click on the star icons, you are presented with a box beneath that search result snippet that shows a "more like this" section.
- Google Search: When A Brand Becomes More Popular Than The Meaning Of The Word
There are some brands that have generic names that have become more popular than the actual meaning of the word. In those cases, Google Search may rank or show information about the brand over the meaning of the word.
- Google Testing Things To Know On Right Search Panel
Google is testing the placement of the Things To Know section on the right-side panel. Typically, you find these within the main search results in the middle portion of the search results.
- Google Tests Shady Design For Product Panels
Google is testing another design for the product panels in Google Search. This new design shades the boxes for some of the products and reviews, etc. It also moves some of the filters around.
- Google: Page Speed Issues Wouldn't Lead To Your Site Being Removed From Google Search
Google's John Mueller said that your site or page would not be removed from the Google Search results over page speed issues. He was asked about this on Twitter and said no, page speed won't lead to your site on the basis of page speed.
- 3D Chrome Google Sign
Here is an interesting looking sign at the Google Netherland office. It looks like a 3D chrome sign of sort, with the Google logo. This is hanging on a wall at that office.
