Google "More Like This" Star Search Snippet Feature

Google is testing a new feature that places a large and smaller star next to the search result snippet. When you click on the star icons, you are presented with a box beneath that search result snippet that shows a "more like this" section.

This was spotted by Daniela Cano from Amsive Digital and posted on Twitter by Lily Ray. Here is the screenshot:

I do not believe I've seen anything like this before - have you?

I am not sure how I feel about the user experience behind this feature but as you know, Google will test almost anything.

