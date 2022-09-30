Google Testing Things To Know On Right Search Panel

Sep 30, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google is testing the placement of the Things To Know section on the right-side panel. Typically, you find these within the main search results in the middle portion of the search results.

This was spotted first by Punit on Twitter but I can replicate it in some browsers. Here is a screenshot:

click for full size

We first heard about Things To Know back in September 2021 at the Search On Google event and then a few weeks later we saw it being tested in the mobile results. Now more and more are seeing it in the desktop search results.

It does seem Google is showing the Things To Know section more often in search, according to RankRanger:

click for full size

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google: Page Speed Issues Wouldn't Lead To Your Site Being Removed From Google Search
 
blog comments powered by Disqus