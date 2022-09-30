Google Testing Things To Know On Right Search Panel

Google is testing the placement of the Things To Know section on the right-side panel. Typically, you find these within the main search results in the middle portion of the search results.

This was spotted first by Punit on Twitter but I can replicate it in some browsers. Here is a screenshot:

We first heard about Things To Know back in September 2021 at the Search On Google event and then a few weeks later we saw it being tested in the mobile results. Now more and more are seeing it in the desktop search results.

It does seem Google is showing the Things To Know section more often in search, according to RankRanger:

Forum discussion at Twitter.