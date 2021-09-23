Daily Search Forum Recap: September 23, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google had this long delay with Google Search Console but no need to worry, the performance and discover data is now back and up-to-date. Google Ads now has advertiser pages to give you more transparency into the advertisers on Google. Google says it gets it automotive data from a licensing deal. Google is now letting you promote and sell at-home COVID-19 test kits. SMX has decided to stay virtual through 2022.
- Google Search Console Performance Report Should Catch Up Later Today
While I was offline, Google had a super long delay and a bunch of issues with Google Search Console and some of the reporting. Well, now that I am back, it seems to be coming back to normal. In fact, John Mueller of Google said this morning it might come back to normal later today.
- Google: We Licenses The Automobile Data In Search, It Does Not Come From The Web
Earlier this week, we reported that the automobile industry is upset that Google is showing richer data, without crediting the source, for the automobile retail industry. I asked Danny Sullivan of Google where Google gets this data and he said the company licenses the data.
- Google Now Allows Sale Of At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits
Google has updated its coronavirus disease (COVID-19) policy to now allow the sale both in paid ads (Google Ads & Shopping) and free listings (on Merchant Center) of at-home COVID-19 test kits. Google said only "test kits that are authorized by the FDA or your local governing body will be allowed."
- Google Ads Advertiser Pages
Google announced new advertiser pages that can be accessed under the about this ad button in the Google Ads. This works with the advertiser verification program we have been covering for a while and it is now something Google is able to fully showcase.
- SMX To Stay Virtual Through 2022
Chris Elwell has announced that the SMX conferences and events run by the parent company, Third Door Media, will remain virtual through 2022. "Unfortunately, crystal balls and intuition are notoriously unreliable. Predicting market movements has been compared to catching a falling knife... without being cut. That's the analogy we're using to guide a return to in-person events," Elwell said.
- GooglePlex Churros
A month ago Google had a churros cart run by Churros El Guero stop by the main headquarters, the GooglePlex, to give or sell churros. A churro is a type of fried dough from Spanish and Portuguese cuis
- It's always tricky - the thing with a lot of these questions (at least the ones we get often, so the ones I tend to pick) is that there are easy answers for those who are really lost. There's often much more, John Mueller on Twitter
- Maybe, maybe not. A sample of 200 sites from the internet will vary quite a bit. It's like asking if you can take 200 people from the US and put them together into a single company and have them earn more, John Mueller on Twitter
- How did I not know about this??? Google has something called "Grow My Store" that takes a look at your #ecommerce site and gives recommendations based on what it can find! https://t.co/B0srR4foPD Well worth a look! https://t.c, Andy Drinkwater on Twitter
- I'd look at the example URLs and go from there. I'd also try to determine if there's actually a problem that you need to fix - crawling can do a lot of things, but as long as we cover the important, John Mueller on Twitter
- Google to Acquire $2.1 Billion St. John's Terminal in New York, WebmasterWorld
- Google Search Console performance reports are now back to normal
- The greatest hidden cost to marketing success: Ineffective communication
- Microsoft Advertising launches Marketing with Purpose Business attributes
- 5 tips to max your Google Ads search spend efficiency
- “About this advertiser” initiative now includes Advertisers Pages for Google Ads
- Staying virtual; Wednesday’s daily brief
- Google rolls out ticket booking links, ‘Things to do’ ads and an eco-certified badge for hotels
- New marketing tactic to keep hot categories growing
- How to set up Google Analytics 4 using Google Tag Manager
