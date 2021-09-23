Daily Search Forum Recap: September 23, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google had this long delay with Google Search Console but no need to worry, the performance and discover data is now back and up-to-date. Google Ads now has advertiser pages to give you more transparency into the advertisers on Google. Google says it gets it automotive data from a licensing deal. Google is now letting you promote and sell at-home COVID-19 test kits. SMX has decided to stay virtual through 2022.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Search Console Performance Report Should Catch Up Later Today

While I was offline, Google had a super long delay and a bunch of issues with Google Search Console and some of the reporting. Well, now that I am back, it seems to be coming back to normal. In fact, John Mueller of Google said this morning it might come back to normal later today.

While I was offline, Google had a super long delay and a bunch of issues with Google Search Console and some of the reporting. Well, now that I am back, it seems to be coming back to normal. In fact, John Mueller of Google said this morning it might come back to normal later today. Google: We Licenses The Automobile Data In Search, It Does Not Come From The Web

Earlier this week, we reported that the automobile industry is upset that Google is showing richer data, without crediting the source, for the automobile retail industry. I asked Danny Sullivan of Google where Google gets this data and he said the company licenses the data.

Earlier this week, we reported that the automobile industry is upset that Google is showing richer data, without crediting the source, for the automobile retail industry. I asked Danny Sullivan of Google where Google gets this data and he said the company licenses the data. Google Now Allows Sale Of At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits

Google has updated its coronavirus disease (COVID-19) policy to now allow the sale both in paid ads (Google Ads & Shopping) and free listings (on Merchant Center) of at-home COVID-19 test kits. Google said only "test kits that are authorized by the FDA or your local governing body will be allowed."

Google has updated its coronavirus disease (COVID-19) policy to now allow the sale both in paid ads (Google Ads & Shopping) and free listings (on Merchant Center) of at-home COVID-19 test kits. Google said only "test kits that are authorized by the FDA or your local governing body will be allowed." Google Ads Advertiser Pages

Google announced new advertiser pages that can be accessed under the about this ad button in the Google Ads. This works with the advertiser verification program we have been covering for a while and it is now something Google is able to fully showcase.

Google announced new advertiser pages that can be accessed under the about this ad button in the Google Ads. This works with the advertiser verification program we have been covering for a while and it is now something Google is able to fully showcase. SMX To Stay Virtual Through 2022

Chris Elwell has announced that the SMX conferences and events run by the parent company, Third Door Media, will remain virtual through 2022. "Unfortunately, crystal balls and intuition are notoriously unreliable. Predicting market movements has been compared to catching a falling knife... without being cut. That's the analogy we're using to guide a return to in-person events," Elwell said.

Chris Elwell has announced that the SMX conferences and events run by the parent company, Third Door Media, will remain virtual through 2022. "Unfortunately, crystal balls and intuition are notoriously unreliable. Predicting market movements has been compared to catching a falling knife... without being cut. That's the analogy we're using to guide a return to in-person events," Elwell said. GooglePlex Churros

A month ago Google had a churros cart run by Churros El Guero stop by the main headquarters, the GooglePlex, to give or sell churros. A churro is a type of fried dough from Spanish and Portuguese cuis

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.