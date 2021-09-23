Google Now Allows Sale Of At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits

Google has updated its coronavirus disease (COVID-19) policy to now allow the sale both in paid ads (Google Ads & Shopping) and free listings (on Merchant Center) of at-home COVID-19 test kits. Google said only "test kits that are authorized by the FDA or your local governing body will be allowed."

Google posted the policy update and wrote "beginning in September, we are relaxing the restriction of certain coronavirus (COVID-19) related products on Shopping ads and free listings. Products like clothing, test kits, home goods, etc. that were previously disapproved due to the COVID-19 sensitive event are now eligible to serve on Shopping ads and free listings. Due to this change, at-home COVID-19 test kits are now permitted on Shopping ads and free listings. Only test kits that are authorized by the FDA or your local governing body will be allowed. We will accept test kits where the sample is collected and analyzed at home or test kits where the sample is collected at home and then sent to a lab for analysis. All products must also adhere to the specific legal requirements of the countries where they are offered."

I know the US government made a deal with a number of retailers to have them sell these kits at cost, I bought a few at Walmart for $14 the other day, but you can probably find them at Walgreens, CVS and other retailers both online and in the physical stores.

So if you are looking to advertise these products, you now can on Google.

Forum discussion at Twitter.