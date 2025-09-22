Daily Search Forum Recap: September 22, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google completed the rollout of the August 2025 spam update today, September 22nd. Google is testing a new AI Search option named Darksteel. We have some data on the impact of Google blocking the num parameter and how it impacted Search Console. Google AI Mode product listings is testing AI-generated product summaries. Google is testing translate a conversation. I am offline Tuesday and Wednesday for Rosh Hashanah, happy Jewish New Year!

Edge vs. Chrome: Microsoft promotes its browser with aggressive ads on Bing, Red Hot Cyber

