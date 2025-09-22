Daily Search Forum Recap: September 22, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google completed the rollout of the August 2025 spam update today, September 22nd. Google is testing a new AI Search option named Darksteel. We have some data on the impact of Google blocking the num parameter and how it impacted Search Console. Google AI Mode product listings is testing AI-generated product summaries. Google is testing translate a conversation. I am offline Tuesday and Wednesday for Rosh Hashanah, happy Jewish New Year!

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google's Wild August 2025 Spam Update Finished Rolling Out
    Google has completed the rollout of the August 2025 spam update, following a 27-day rollout cycle. This update started on August 26, 2025 and 12 pm ET, and was completed on September 22, 2025. This was a broad spam update, not a link spam update and was a pretty big and widespread update, similar to the December 2024 spam update but took 20 days longer to rollout.
  • Google Darksteel AI Search Option Test
    Google is testing a new AI Search based option codenamed Darksteel. This reminds me of when we caught Google testing 47 different AI Search options back in March but Darksteel was not one of them.
  • Google Search Console Impressions Drop Impact With Google Blocking Bots
    As you know, Google dropped the num parameter to see more search results on a page, then the third-party tools scraping became severely impacted and many saw impression declines in Search Console. Google confirmed the num parameter is not officially supported. So what was the real impact on Search Console data?
  • Google AI Mode Product Listings Tests AI-Generated Product Summaries
    Google is testing AI-generated product summaries in the AI Mode results, after you click on a specific product. I was able to generate this in one out of every four browser attempts, and here is how it works.
  • Google Search Translate A Conversation Button
    Google is testing a button that takes you from Google Search short translations answers, to the ability to translate a full conversation in another interface.
  • Google August 2025 Spam Update To Probably Finish Tomorrow - 9/22
    The Google August 2025 spam update will probably be marked as completed tomorrow, September 22, 2025. That is what John Mueller from Google said deep inside a comment on a LinkedIn post. He wrote today, "Just between us, we'll probably mark it complete tomorrow."
  • Google Maps Truck
    Here is a truck inside the Google office in New York City. It looks like a Google Maps truck, maybe an old milk or mail truck of sorts?

