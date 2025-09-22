Google is testing a button that takes you from Google Search short translations answers, to the ability to translate a full conversation in another interface.

The button should take you into the Gemini app but when Khushal Bherwani who spotted this tested it, he got an error message when he clicked on it. He posted this on X.

Here is his screenshot showing that "translate a conversation" button in Google Search:

When he clicked on it, it prompted him with a messsage that reads, "Gemini doesn't support this feature."

Forum discussion at X.