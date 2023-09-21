Daily Search Forum Recap: September 21, 2023

Sep 21, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Why are the Google Search tracking tools showing such low volatility when SEO chatter is as heated as ever - we have some theories for you. Google Ads expanded its AI tools to more advertisers. Google updated its Google Maps user-contributed policies. Bing Search is showing recent Bing Chats at the top. Google said adding a language indicator to your title tag won't help you.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Theories On Why The Google Tracking Tools Show Calm Volatility & Weather
    If you've been following my Google helpful content update volatility story, you will notice that the Google tracking tools are showing very little volatility when the SEO chatter is super heated. Generally when there is a lot of SEO chatter, the aggregate tools show heated volatility - but not with this helpful content update.
  • Google Expands AI Tools For Search Ads
    Google announced that it is expanding its AI-powered tools for Google Ads, its search ads platform. The AI powered conversational tools to create ads is going into a true expanded beta test and Google also said automatically created assets will start using generative AI.
  • Bing Search Showing Recent Bing Chat Topics
    Bing Search now displays a section named "recent chat topics" for some searchers who have recently used Bing Chat. The area is added at the top of the search results page; it is titled "recent chat topics" and shows a Bing icon with the query in a bubble.
  • Google Maps User Contributed Policy Fake Engagement & Personal Information Updated
    Google has made two updates to its prohibited and restricted content policy for Google Maps user-contributed content. The impacted sections are the fake engagement and personal information sections. Here is what was added.
  • Google: Language Indicators In Title Tags Doesn't Do Anything For SEO
    Google's John Mueller was asked if adding a language indicator to the meta title tag would have any impact on SEO and Google Search in any way. John Mueller replied that he does not think so, not in any positive or negative way, at least.
  • Talk Like A Pirate Day Event At GooglePlex
    Google had some sort of event on Talk Like A Pirate Day earlier this week. Check out the photos and videos below from the GooglePlex, the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California of the specia

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Theories On Why The Google Tracking Tools Show Calm Volatility & Weather
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus