Daily Search Forum Recap: September 21, 2023

Why are the Google Search tracking tools showing such low volatility when SEO chatter is as heated as ever - we have some theories for you. Google Ads expanded its AI tools to more advertisers. Google updated its Google Maps user-contributed policies. Bing Search is showing recent Bing Chats at the top. Google said adding a language indicator to your title tag won't help you.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Theories On Why The Google Tracking Tools Show Calm Volatility & Weather
If you've been following my Google helpful content update volatility story, you will notice that the Google tracking tools are showing very little volatility when the SEO chatter is super heated. Generally when there is a lot of SEO chatter, the aggregate tools show heated volatility - but not with this helpful content update.
- Google Expands AI Tools For Search Ads
Google announced that it is expanding its AI-powered tools for Google Ads, its search ads platform. The AI powered conversational tools to create ads is going into a true expanded beta test and Google also said automatically created assets will start using generative AI.
- Bing Search Showing Recent Bing Chat Topics
Bing Search now displays a section named "recent chat topics" for some searchers who have recently used Bing Chat. The area is added at the top of the search results page; it is titled "recent chat topics" and shows a Bing icon with the query in a bubble.
- Google Maps User Contributed Policy Fake Engagement & Personal Information Updated
Google has made two updates to its prohibited and restricted content policy for Google Maps user-contributed content. The impacted sections are the fake engagement and personal information sections. Here is what was added.
- Google: Language Indicators In Title Tags Doesn't Do Anything For SEO
Google's John Mueller was asked if adding a language indicator to the meta title tag would have any impact on SEO and Google Search in any way. John Mueller replied that he does not think so, not in any positive or negative way, at least.
- Talk Like A Pirate Day Event At GooglePlex
Google had some sort of event on Talk Like A Pirate Day earlier this week. Check out the photos and videos below from the GooglePlex, the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California of the specia
Other Great Search Threads:
- Únase a nosotros en Search Central Live México, una conferencia para dueños de sitios web, especialistas en marketing digital, desarrolladores web, medios y profesionales de SEO organizada por el equipo de Búsqueda de, Google Search Central on X
- Braille Screen Input issue on iOS Google App, Google Search Community
- For us, for the most part (unless a site is just publishing content duplicated from other sites), it's mostly a technical issue. It doesn't make sense to index the exact same thing 2+ times, nor ideally to show it 2+ times in search., John Mueller on X
- Hi Meaghan, Glad you’re seeing good results. There aren’t plans to sunset DSA at this time. The self-upgrade from DSA to PMax tool announced this summer is optional & available when the campaign is predicted to see similar or improved performance., AdsLiaison on X
- I'm seeing Google testing a different SERP design. Search bar with right angles and more card style results., Landon Moore on X
- It's the same URL, so I imagine the tools are just normalizing the URL properly ., John Mueller on X
- New IP range for Bingbot?, WebmasterWorld
- Sometimes forums & UGC sites have great & helpful information., John Mueller on X
- Technically, you're telling search engines to not index (record, understand) the page, so from a practical point of view, nothing on there is expected to be used. There might be temporary cases where one part is processed before the noindex is seen, but I, John Mueller on X
- We look at the image files, so just stretching an existing image won't work. Srcset is fine, as is including the large image URL in structured data (provided a version of it is on the page too)., John Mueller on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google rolls out automatically created assets to all advertisers
- YouTube’s crackdown on ad blockers intensifies
- Meta Verified is rolled out to brands on Instagram and Facebook
- Google launches new report that flags checkout issues on e-commerce sites
- How to follow Google Business Profile guidelines
- Microsoft Advertising launches new video ad product
- How to create an SEO content plan with Google Sheets functions
- Go beyond Google Ads with programmatic advertising
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Announcing the Search Central Live Mexico roadshow, Google Search Central Blog
- Google Says Switching Away From Its Search Engine Is Easy. It’s Not., New York Times
- Google Emails, Memos Hidden From Web as DOJ Caves to Pressure, Bloomberg
- To Reduce AI Costs, Google Wants to Ditch Broadcom as Its TPU Server Chip Supplier, The Information
Links & Content Marketing
- How To Work AI Into Content Marketing, Content Marketing Institute
- 7 Link Building Tips For Beginners, Search Engine Journal
Local & Maps
- Franchise SEO: How to Optimize for Local Search Results, Semrush
- Google sued for negligence after man drove off collapsed bridge while following map directions, ABC News
- Upcoming Changes in Reinstating Suspended or Disabled Google Business Profiles, BrightLocal
- How to Use Apple Maps on Windows and Android, Dignited
Mobile & Voice
- Amazon brings generative AI to Alexa, TechCrunch
- Amazon Upgrades Alexa for the ChatGPT Era, Wired
- Amazon’s Alexa is getting a more natural-sounding voice, TechCrunch
SEO
- 8 Best Free Google SEO Tools: What They Do & How to Use Them, Semrush
- A Beginner’s Guide to Google Hummingbird [2023], Semrush
- How to set SEO priorities, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
- SEO Fundamentals: the standard track, Hallam
- Some Website Owners See Their Google Search Rankings Decimated. They Are Blaming AI., Business Insider
- The ROI of Accessibility in SEO, Moz
- How To Track Keyword Rankings, SEO Hacker
- Maximizing SEO Impact with ChatGPT: A Comprehensive Guide, Semrush
- SEOCausal in practice: Making a case for link building for a leading online health brand, Builtvisible
PPC
- How to Master Customer Service Advocacy: Proven Strategies?, PPC Expo
- What to Consider Before Hiring Google Ads Consultant or Agency, Entrepreneur
Search Features
Other Search
