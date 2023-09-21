Daily Search Forum Recap: September 21, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Why are the Google Search tracking tools showing such low volatility when SEO chatter is as heated as ever - we have some theories for you. Google Ads expanded its AI tools to more advertisers. Google updated its Google Maps user-contributed policies. Bing Search is showing recent Bing Chats at the top. Google said adding a language indicator to your title tag won't help you.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

More than 50 new Google trainings for news organizations, Google Blog

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.