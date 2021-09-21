Daily Search Forum Recap: September 21, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Bing is being tested as the default search engine on Mozilla's Firefox browser. Google said self-referential canonicals help with cleaning up small SEO mistakes. Google said you do not need reviews to use the product rich results schema but you do need other elements. I am offline today, this newsletter was prescheduled.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: You Don't Need Reviews To Use Product Schema For Product Rich Results
Google's John Mueller confirmed that even if you do not have reviews on your product landing pages, you can still use product structured markup/schema on your product pages and gain product rich results in the Google search results page.
- Firefox Testing Bing As Default Search Engine
Mozilla, the company behind the Firefox browser, is testing setting the default search engine to Microsoft Bing for 1% of its users. Mozilla said Sept 6, 2021 1% of the Desktop user base will be experimenting with Bing as the default search engine. The study will last into early 2022, likely wrapping up by the end of January.
- Google: Self-Referential Canonicals Help Clean Up Small SEO Mistakes
Google's John Mueller said that using self-referential canonicals is a good way to clean up small SEO mistakes. He was asked about it on Reddit, about the difference between self-referential canonicals and normal canonicals.
- SEO Work Colleagues Birthday Balloons Written With "JohnMu Loves You"
How cute is this, it was Thiago Pojda birthday last week and his coworkers and colleagues put some balloons on his desk to wish him a happy birthday. One of those balloons was written "JohnMu loves you."
- Programming Note: Offline For Sukkot
This is just a quick note that I will be offline for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot on Tuesday September 21 and Wednesday, September 22nd. All stories, social media posts, etc were all pre-written and scheduled to be posted. I'll be back with live coverage Thursday.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Facebook Taking More Aggressive Approach to Harmful Networks of Real Users, WebmasterWorld
- I don't know how your website is set up, but if you have alternate AMP versions for those pages, we'd generally count that with the canonical. We would treat them as a set, and usually focus on the "main" U, John Mueller on Twitter
- Brazilian philosopher, teacher, & author Paulo Freire once taught 300 farm workers how to read & write in just 45 days! 📖 Learn more about why he is regarded as one of modern history's most influential educatio, Google Doodles on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Mozilla tests Bing as the default search engine for 1% of users
- SEO testing for continuous improvement; Friday’s daily brief
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- India antitrust probe finds Google abused Android dominance, report shows, Reuters
- Google Under Pressure to Compensate Underpaid Temp Workers, Business Insider
Links & Content Marketing
- Hear This: Social Listening Can Help Differentiate Your Brand's Content, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- New Google Maps Updates Land on Android and Android Auto, Big Fixes Possibly Included, AutoEvolution
- The peculiar case of the Google Maps ghost, BGR
Mobile & Voice
- Android 12.1 spotted with some enhancements for foldables — Google Pixel Fold incoming?, Android Police
- Apple’s Fall 2021 Lineup: Analysis, Carrier/Upgrade Outlook, and Competitive Response, Techsponential
SEO
- Site Search & SEO - Using Site Search Data to Inform SEO, Go Inflow
- Semantic SEO for News Sites: Connecting News Related Entities based on Newsworthy Context, NewzDash
- What Exactly Is E-A-T & Why Does It Matter to Google?, Search Engine Journal
PPC
- Amazon Dials Up Ad Listings In Search Results, The Motley Fool
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.
Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Succos.