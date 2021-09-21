Daily Search Forum Recap: September 21, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Bing is being tested as the default search engine on Mozilla's Firefox browser. Google said self-referential canonicals help with cleaning up small SEO mistakes. Google said you do not need reviews to use the product rich results schema but you do need other elements. I am offline today, this newsletter was prescheduled.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google: You Don't Need Reviews To Use Product Schema For Product Rich Results

Google's John Mueller confirmed that even if you do not have reviews on your product landing pages, you can still use product structured markup/schema on your product pages and gain product rich results in the Google search results page.

Google's John Mueller confirmed that even if you do not have reviews on your product landing pages, you can still use product structured markup/schema on your product pages and gain product rich results in the Google search results page. Firefox Testing Bing As Default Search Engine

Mozilla, the company behind the Firefox browser, is testing setting the default search engine to Microsoft Bing for 1% of its users. Mozilla said Sept 6, 2021 1% of the Desktop user base will be experimenting with Bing as the default search engine. The study will last into early 2022, likely wrapping up by the end of January.

Mozilla, the company behind the Firefox browser, is testing setting the default search engine to Microsoft Bing for 1% of its users. Mozilla said Sept 6, 2021 1% of the Desktop user base will be experimenting with Bing as the default search engine. The study will last into early 2022, likely wrapping up by the end of January. Google: Self-Referential Canonicals Help Clean Up Small SEO Mistakes

Google's John Mueller said that using self-referential canonicals is a good way to clean up small SEO mistakes. He was asked about it on Reddit, about the difference between self-referential canonicals and normal canonicals.

Google's John Mueller said that using self-referential canonicals is a good way to clean up small SEO mistakes. He was asked about it on Reddit, about the difference between self-referential canonicals and normal canonicals. SEO Work Colleagues Birthday Balloons Written With "JohnMu Loves You"

How cute is this, it was Thiago Pojda birthday last week and his coworkers and colleagues put some balloons on his desk to wish him a happy birthday. One of those balloons was written "JohnMu loves you."

How cute is this, it was Thiago Pojda birthday last week and his coworkers and colleagues put some balloons on his desk to wish him a happy birthday. One of those balloons was written "JohnMu loves you." Programming Note: Offline For Sukkot

This is just a quick note that I will be offline for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot on Tuesday September 21 and Wednesday, September 22nd. All stories, social media posts, etc were all pre-written and scheduled to be posted. I'll be back with live coverage Thursday.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Why Google Data Studio Is an Essential Tool for Small Business Growth, BPlans

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Hear This: Social Listening Can Help Differentiate Your Brand's Content, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Amazon Dials Up Ad Listings In Search Results, The Motley Fool

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.