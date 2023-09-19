Daily Search Forum Recap: September 19, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search can now double-check the responses given by Google Bard, plus more Bard updates. Google is testing a new interface for the Search Generative Experience AI-answers. Google Ads has a new indicator for "limited by bid strategy." Google Ads confused with UA3 to GA4 conversion mappings. Local SEOs are saying they are not getting important email notifications from Google Business Profiles. Yusuf Mehdi and Mikhail Parakhin got new roles at Microsoft but they are still very involved in Bing.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Generative Experience Tests New AI-Generative Snapshot Design
Google is testing a new design and layout for the Google Search Generative Experience AI-generated snapshot answer. The new design bakes the AI answer into the more traditional user interface as opposed to the more colorful interface you expect from the SGE results.
- Google Search Can Now Check Bard's Answers
Google Bard now has deeper integration with Google Search, where you can use Google Search to double-check the responses Google Bard provides. Google will then tell you if Google Search found similar content to the Bard responses or found content that differs from the Bard responses.
- Some Local SEOs Reporting Google Business Profile Emails Not Being Received
Some local SEOs are reporting that they are not receiving emails from Google Business Profiles. They are not getting notified via email when they are being added to a Google Business Profile to access that profile, they are not getting notices like suspensions or review emails and so forth.
- Google Ads UA3 To Google Analytics 4 Conversion Mapping Causes Confusion
Google Ads has begun converting some of its conversion metrics from Universal Analytics 3 to Google Analytics 4 (UA3 to GA4) and it caught some advertisers off guard, despite numerous notices that this will eventually happen.
- New: Google Ads Indicator "Limited By Bid Strategy"
Google Ads has a new indicator that may show up in your Google Ads advertiser console or dashboard named "limited by bid strategy." This may show when Google thinks your campaign can get more value using a different bidding strategy.
- Yusuf Mehdi & Mikhail Parakhin New Roles At Microsoft With Panos Panay's Departure
Microsoft's chief product officer Panos Panay is leaving the company and with that there were some internal leadership changes. Including Yusuf Mehdi and Mikhail Parakhin who are both super involved with Bing have newish roles.
- NASA Astronaut Suit At Google London Office
Here is another photo from Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, from the Google London office. You can see they have a life size NASA astronaut suit on display.
Other Great Search Threads:
- There have been variations of this over the years ... decades now :-). I'd love to add a link to one of these cases from 10+ years back, but to be honest, I doubt I'd be able to find them. What would you even search for? Oh boy :-)., John Mueller on Mastodon
- #LSA It's now LSA's 26th month of spam. There's still no (useful) way to report it and LSA still says "they're working on it". This is how the "spam" typically works: you'll see a law firm named "______ Accident Lawyers, Len on X
- Nope, John Mueller on X
- It's a tactic from the late 1990's - it has no effect now., John Mueller on X
- SEOs think too much about links., John Mueller on X
