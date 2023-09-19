New: Google Ads Indicator "Limited By Bid Strategy"

Google Ads has a new indicator that may show up in your Google Ads advertiser console or dashboard named "limited by bid strategy." This may show when Google thinks your campaign can get more value using a different bidding strategy.

Anthony Higman spotted this notice and said "Just got this on an enhanced CPC bid campaign. "Limited by bid strategy" No Explanation either." Here is that screenshot:

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, said, "This is a relatively new indicator that may appear when the system determines the campaign can get more conv value at a similar ROAS or convs at the target CPA with a value-based bidding strategy. You can review the recommendation, but no action is required."

In terms of the other part of what Anthony Higman pointed out about manual bidding going away, Ginny responded, "Separately, last month, we notified advertisers using eCPC for Shopping campaigns that those campaigns will begin behaving as if they’re using Manual CPC bidding starting in early October." I believe we covered that ov er here.

Here are those tweets:

Yes that’s separate. The “limited by bid strategy” notice you’re seeing is tied to a recommendation when the system determines the campaign could get more conv value/convs at similar ROAS or CPA w/ Smart Bidding. You can stick w Manual. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) September 19, 2023

Here is some of the feedback from the PPC community:

It would however be very useful for diagnosis purposes if it did help with Smart Campaigns that are actually limited by to aggressive of a target. That would be very nice in fact! — Greg Finn (@gregfinn) September 18, 2023

FYI There are also status indicators that may show when a bid strategy is limited by inventory, bid status or budget constraint: https://t.co/16FCVJrwLh — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) September 18, 2023

Forum discussion at X.