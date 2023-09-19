Google Search Generative Experience Tests New AI-Generative Snapshot Design

Sep 19, 2023
Google is testing a new design and layout for the Google Search Generative Experience AI-generated snapshot answer. The new design bakes the AI answer into the more traditional user interface as opposed to the more colorful interface you expect from the SGE results.

This user interface test was spotted by Aleyda Solis, she posted this screenshot on X:

Here is what I see:

Here are more examples:

I kind of like how this more minimalistic and traditional UI looks for the SGE AI-generated answer.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: I am told this is not new by Gilad David Maayan who said this is the coding interface, that is why it shows differently.

