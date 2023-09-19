Google Search Generative Experience Tests New AI-Generative Snapshot Design

Google is testing a new design and layout for the Google Search Generative Experience AI-generated snapshot answer. The new design bakes the AI answer into the more traditional user interface as opposed to the more colorful interface you expect from the SGE results.

This user interface test was spotted by Aleyda Solis, she posted this screenshot on X:

Here is what I see:

Here are more examples:

Looks like a new (or experimental) format for coding. pic.twitter.com/rL7oD6Hdr0 — Kenichi Suzuki💫鈴木謙一 (@suzukik) September 19, 2023

I am seeing the same experience pic.twitter.com/vwg7qjehMF — Brendan OConnell (@BrendanOConnel) September 19, 2023

I kind of like how this more minimalistic and traditional UI looks for the SGE AI-generated answer.

Update: I am told this is not new by Gilad David Maayan who said this is the coding interface, that is why it shows differently.