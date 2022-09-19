Daily Search Forum Recap: September 19, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Some are asking if the Google September core update is rolling out more slowly in other countries. Google's Danny Sullivan reaffirmed that Google now tries to not overlap search algorithm updates. Google will update the new HTTPS report in Search Console to make some errors less confusing and scary. Google is testing double people also ask results. Google Ads is rolling out the self-upgrade tool for local campaigns to Performance Max.

Google analytics aids the search for Brisbane’s market-defying suburbs, Real Estate Business

