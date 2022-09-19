Daily Search Forum Recap: September 19, 2022

Sep 19, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Some are asking if the Google September core update is rolling out more slowly in other countries. Google's Danny Sullivan reaffirmed that Google now tries to not overlap search algorithm updates. Google will update the new HTTPS report in Search Console to make some errors less confusing and scary. Google is testing double people also ask results. Google Ads is rolling out the self-upgrade tool for local campaigns to Performance Max.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google September Core Update Slower To Roll Out In Some Countries?
    Some folks in the SEO community have been asking if the last core update, the September 2022 core update, has been slower to roll out in some specific countries than in other countries. John Mueller of Google replied with his "it depends" response.
  • Google Tries Hard To Not Overlap Different Search Ranking Algorithm Updates
    A lot of folks were thinking that Google in order to bolster the helpful content update rolled out a core update right after the helpful content update was done. As we covered before, that is not the case. It was just that Google had a core update ready to go and now that Google tries not to overlap updates while other updates are rolling out, it waited to push that forward after the helpful content update was done.
  • Confusion: Google Search Console's HTTPS Is Invalid And Might Prevent Indexing
    Last week, Google rolled out a new Search Console report for HTTPS, and with that came a lot of confusion around a specific error. The error was "HTTPS is invalid and might prevent it from being indexed." This shows in the URL inspection tool, which was part of this upgrade.
  • Google Ads Self-Upgrade Tool Now Rolling Out For Local Campaigns To Performance Max
    Google announced on Friday that it has begun rolling out the self-upgrade tool for Local campaigns to Performance Max. We knew this was coming, as we reported last August and now the tool has begun to roll out to help you along with the upgrade process.
  • Google Tests Two People Also Ask Results In One Question
    Google is testing showing two people also ask featured snippets in a single question expansion. This acts similar to the multifaceted featured snippets and the new featured snippet design we saw earlier but now within the people also ask box.
  • Vlog #189: Christine Zirnheld, aka Shep On Google Ads Performance Max Campaigns
    In part one, we learned more about Christine Zirnheld, aka Shep, the Digital Marketing Manager at Cypress North and a co-host on Marketing O'Clock. We also spoke about her being a PPC hypocrite specific with broad match and its powers, in some cases...
  • Balance Beam At Google Office
    Here is a photo from the Google office in Zurich of a balance beam. Yea, they have a balance beam available for workers to make sure they are truly balanced. Work life balance - etc.

