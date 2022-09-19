Vlog #189: Christine Zirnheld, aka Shep On Google Ads Performance Max Campaigns

In part one, we learned more about Christine Zirnheld, aka Shep, the Digital Marketing Manager at Cypress North and a co-host on Marketing O’Clock. We also spoke about her being a PPC hypocrite specific with broad match and its powers, in some cases.

In this part, we talk more about the powers of Performance Max Campaigns with Google Ads. She said Performance Max Campaigns does work well for people, including in her own campaigns. The AI is taking over, but she still has some job security she said. But this also is worth testing and trying out because it seems to work well.

We then spoke more about some of their internal meetings about what they learned the previous week. I tried to get her to tell us the craziest thing anyone said or did during the meeting but she didn’t share anything that crazy. So I shared something insane I did once.

We spoke a bit more about social media and her fear of sharing on social. So I shared a story of how I learned from stuff I share online.

You can follow Shep on Twitter @shepzirnheld and make sure to subscribe to Marketing O'Clock.

