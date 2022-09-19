Google September Core Update Slower To Roll Out In Some Countries?

Some folks in the SEO community have been asking if the last core update, the Google September 2022 core update, has been slower to roll out in some specific countries than in other countries. John Mueller of Google replied with his "it depends" response.

John was asked by Adam J. Humphreys on Twitter "I'm curious if it's a slower roll out as it used to be with regions like Canada. They used to disclose this. @JohnMu do algorithm roll outs to regions like Canada often come out after or concurrently to the US these days?"

John replied "It ... depends. Some things roll out globally all together, some things just in a few countries or languages. If it's limited, the next countries/languages usually take a lot longer to come though (many months), since there's usually a lot of individual work needed."

Here are those tweets:

Adam is not the only one asking, Olaf Kopp also asked:

I am not sure if there is no impact in these countries, maybe just less of an update? I mean, if you change the Semrush Sensor for the United States to other countries, you can see yourself.

Did any of you notice that this core update or maybe core updates in general have less of an impact outside of the US or in non-English languages?

