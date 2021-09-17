Daily Search Forum Recap: September 17, 2021

Sep 17, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has confirmed that it made a change to show your HTML title tags 87% of the time versus 80% of the time since it made the change a month ago - I wonder what it was previously. Google said making changes to your site for accessibility reasons wont result in a penalty. Google said a mobile intrusive interstitial penalty won't lead to indexing issues, it will lead to ranking issues. Google said the sitemap ping tool does indeed still work. I also posted the weekly SEO video recap. Have a good weekend.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Yom Kippur.

