Daily Search Forum Recap: September 17, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has confirmed that it made a change to show your HTML title tags 87% of the time versus 80% of the time since it made the change a month ago - I wonder what it was previously. Google said making changes to your site for accessibility reasons wont result in a penalty. Google said a mobile intrusive interstitial penalty won't lead to indexing issues, it will lead to ranking issues. Google said the sitemap ping tool does indeed still work. I also posted the weekly SEO video recap. Have a good weekend.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Long Ranking Update, Title Improvements, SEO & Quality & More
Last weekend we saw a long and large Google search ranking update lasting for about four days...
- Google: We Now Use Titles 87% Of The Time vs 80% & Here Is Why
I've been asking Google for a month now how big of a change was the title change - where did it go from and to? Well, Google did tell us it uses HTML title tags 80% of the time but it didn't tell us what that number was before. Now Google changed it to use it 87% of the time. What was it before the change, I am not sure.
- Google: We Don't Do Anything Special For All -Caps Headings
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that he doesn't think that Google does "anything special with all-caps headings." So if you want to shout your headlines in UPPERCASE, go for it.
- Yes, The Google Sitemap Ping Tool Still Works
Google's John Mueller was asked on Twitter if the sitemap ping tool still works or not. John said that he is "not aware of any changes there, and the URL seems to be responding to get requests as usual." In fact, the official documentation still has this as an option.
- Google: Intrusive Interstitials Don't Impact Indexing But Can Impact Ranking
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that mobile intrusive interstitial elements won't generally impact indexing but it can have a ranking impact. This goes back to the old Google Intrusive Interstitials Mobile penalty.
- Google: Accessibility Site Changes Aren't Against Our Webmaster Guidelines
Google's John Mueller made it sound like making site changes in the spirit of accessibility won't result in a Google penalty or violation of Google's Webmaster Guidelines. John said on Twitter "I don't see a problem."
- Acrobats At Google Kirkland, Seattle
Here is a photo of a group of acrobats from the Down To Earth Aerials outside of Google's Seattle office doing their thing. I found this on Instagram over the weekend. Here is also a video of them in
