Daily Search Forum Recap: September 17, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has confirmed that it made a change to show your HTML title tags 87% of the time versus 80% of the time since it made the change a month ago - I wonder what it was previously. Google said making changes to your site for accessibility reasons wont result in a penalty. Google said a mobile intrusive interstitial penalty won't lead to indexing issues, it will lead to ranking issues. Google said the sitemap ping tool does indeed still work. I also posted the weekly SEO video recap. Have a good weekend.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

Apple TV and HomePod gain support for Italian Siri with tvOS 15, 9to5Mac

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Google.com dark mode is rolling out to everyone, Ars Technica

Other Search

Toward Fast and Accurate Neural Networks for Image Recognition, Google AI Blog

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.