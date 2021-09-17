Google: We Don't Do Anything Special For All -Caps Headings

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that he doesn't think that Google does "anything special with all-caps headings." So if you want to shout your headlines in UPPERCASE, go for it.

Adam Riemer asked "will a site that uses all caps because of branding for H tags & product titles be considered different than one that uses proper case structure in their text?"

John Mueller answered "I don't think we'd do anything special with all-caps headings, but it feels like the kind of thing you'd want to do in CSS instead of in the content, since it's more about styling."

Here are those tweets:

I don't think we'd do anything special with all-caps headings, but it feels like the kind of thing you'd want to do in CSS instead of in the content, since it's more about styling. — 🧀 John 🧀 (@JohnMu) September 15, 2021

Of course, your HTML can show the text in whatever case you want and style it in all caps in CSS, if you wanted. It does not matter for SEO reasons.

Although, you may want to see this article from over a decade ago on this topic.

