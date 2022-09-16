Google Hotel Knowledge Panels Gain Health & Safety And Sustainability

Google is now testing or rolling out the Health & Safety and Sustainability information for hotels right in the knowledge panel. Previously, in 2020 it was added to the hotel landing pages in the Google hotel search results but now it can show directly in Google Search.

Lluc B. Penycate noticed this and shared a screenshot of this on Twitter. He said, "New design for hotels in the Knowledge Panel displays prominently Health & Safety and Sustainability attributes." Personally, I tried to replicate this but I do not yet see it, so maybe Google is testing this or maybe Google has just begun to roll it out:

Do any of you see it?

Here are more screenshots:

New design for hotels in the Knowledge Panel displays prominently Health & Safety and Sustainability attributes#hotelseo @GuideTwit @rustybrick @contenidoseocom pic.twitter.com/XNhXkvzq5i — Lluc B. Penycate Ⓐ (@Lluc_SEO) September 15, 2022

Google said "many hotels and vacation rentals are taking additional measures to ensure the safety of guests in response to COVID-19. Now when you search for a place to stay on google.com/travel and view a specific property, you may see a tip when additional health and safety precautions, like enhanced cleaning, are being taken. Tap on the “About” tab to see the full list."

Google said it is working with hotels and vacation rental providers, as well as industry associations, to add more health and safety information to the results you see. "If you’re a hotel owner, verify your business using Google My Business, and let guests know what measures you’re taking to keep them safe by adding health and safety attributes to your Business Profile," Google wrote.

