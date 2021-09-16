Daily Search Forum Recap: September 16, 2021

Sep 16, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said that website theme changes can impact rankings, so beware of that. Google does try to make the help docs clearer and more actionable. Google hotel search results seems to have dropped the website link button. Google Maps overlay carousel feature shows the importance of businesses having solid photos. Google is now using push notifications to conduct surveys on its search results. Note, this was pre-written and scheduled - I am completely offline for Yom Kippur.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Hotel Search Results Drops Visit Website Button
    Google has dropped the "website" button in the Google hotel search listings. Previously, if you clicked on a hotel listing, the listing detail page would show a "website" button. That button would take you to the...
  • Google: Changing WordPress Themes Can Impact Rankings
    Google's John Mueller said in one of his #AskGooglebot short video answers that changing your WordPress theme can directly impact your rankings in Google Search. It obviously depends on what is changing...
  • Google Search Survey Via Notification
    We've seen Google ask searchers if they were or are happy with the search results. But I've never seen Google send a push notification to a searcher, after a search was done, asking them if the search was helpful.
  • Google Maps Local Listing Overlay Image Carousel
    When you go to Google Maps on desktop and place your cursor over a business listing, Google will overlay more details on that business. If you then move your cursor over the business images, you can navigate through the images in a carousel format.
  • Google Aims To Make Search Help Documentation Clearer & Direct
    Google's John Mueller said that the search company has been working towards providing more "clear guidance" with its help document. This is as opposed to more "handwavy" types of documentation.
  • Programming Note: Offline Thursday For Yom Kippur 5782
    This is just a programming note that I will be 100% offline starting Wednesday night (September 15th) through Thursday night (September 16th) for Yom Kippur. I am scheduling stories on Yom Kippur, anything posted would have been written prior to Yom Kippur.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Yom Kippur.

