Daily Search Forum Recap: September 16, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google said that website theme changes can impact rankings, so beware of that. Google does try to make the help docs clearer and more actionable. Google hotel search results seems to have dropped the website link button. Google Maps overlay carousel feature shows the importance of businesses having solid photos. Google is now using push notifications to conduct surveys on its search results. Note, this was pre-written and scheduled - I am completely offline for Yom Kippur.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Hotel Search Results Drops Visit Website Button
Google has dropped the "website" button in the Google hotel search listings. Previously, if you clicked on a hotel listing, the listing detail page would show a "website" button. That button would take you to the...
- Google: Changing WordPress Themes Can Impact Rankings
Google's John Mueller said in one of his #AskGooglebot short video answers that changing your WordPress theme can directly impact your rankings in Google Search. It obviously depends on what is changing...
- Google Search Survey Via Notification
We've seen Google ask searchers if they were or are happy with the search results. But I've never seen Google send a push notification to a searcher, after a search was done, asking them if the search was helpful.
- Google Maps Local Listing Overlay Image Carousel
When you go to Google Maps on desktop and place your cursor over a business listing, Google will overlay more details on that business. If you then move your cursor over the business images, you can navigate through the images in a carousel format.
- Google Aims To Make Search Help Documentation Clearer & Direct
Google's John Mueller said that the search company has been working towards providing more "clear guidance" with its help document. This is as opposed to more "handwavy" types of documentation.
- Programming Note: Offline Thursday For Yom Kippur 5782
This is just a programming note that I will be 100% offline starting Wednesday night (September 15th) through Thursday night (September 16th) for Yom Kippur. I am scheduling stories on Yom Kippur, anything posted would have been written prior to Yom Kippur.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Off-hand, I'd say there might be a server / hosting / CDN issue that's resulting in your pages mostly being served as the same content to Googlebot., John Mueller on Twitter
- Putting noindex on the syndicated page doesn't mean your page will show up in exactly the same place. It can mean that you're swapping "syndicated version of your content showing" with "none of your content s, John Mueller on Twitter
- I don't see that happening. I'd just remove the pages that are actually shown in normal searches (not site:-queries). The rest will drop out over the months naturally., John Mueller on Twitter
- This is a complicated one - our AI isn't making "sorted lists", it's just trying to find information from the web. If one page says "#1", and the other "#2", then we can show them indepe, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Signals21 – The award-winning virtual content series for marketers is back
- Exclusive agenda preview: What’s next in search marketing
- Your communications shouldn’t feel like marketing; Tuesday’s daily brief
- Drive revenue and relationships in a buyer-first world
- Google to enforce unique product identifiers on free merchant listings
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Understand the Meaning of Metrics, Christopher S. Penn
- How to Easily Track & Categorize File Downloads in Google Analytics with Tag Manager [Video], Business 2 Community
Industry & Business
- Why We Must Monitor the Sale of Surveillance Tech, The American Prospect
- 'Massive' transatlantic data cable landed on beach in Bude, BBC News
- Google Is Getting Caught in the Global Antitrust Net, Wired
Links & Content Marketing
- You want to know a truth about content marketing: nobody cares about your product or service, Entrepreneur
Local & Maps
- Google Maps Guide: How to Turn on Speed Limit Warning, NDTV Gadgets 360
- What Reviews Tell Us About How Walmart Is Really Doing, Near Media
Mobile & Voice
- Apple reveals Apple Watch Series 7, featuring the largest, most advanced display, Apple
- Google Pixel 6 Pro adaptive display, camera sensors and battery details reportedly leaked, Tom's Guide
SEO
- Guide to Content Delivery Networks & Why They Matter, Semrush
- How to Use Google Images to Rank Better, Siege Media
- Title Tag Optimization - How to Deal With Google Changing Your Titles, RankRanger
PPC
- 8 PPC Best Practices That May Not Be Best for Your Business, Search Engine Journal
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.
Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Yom Kippur.