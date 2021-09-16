Google Hotel Search Results Drops Visit Website Button

Sep 16, 2021 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story
Share This
 

Google has dropped the "website" button in the Google hotel search listings. Previously, if you clicked on a hotel listing, the listing detail page would show a "website" button. That button would take you to the hotel's website landing page, to potentially book there.

But as of yesterday, the button seems to have gone missing. Maybe it is a bug, maybe by the time this story was published, the button returned? I hope so...

Here is what it looks like now:

click for full size

Lluc B. Penycate posted before and after screenshots of this on Twitter:

I do hope this is a bug, this is not a good thing for hotels.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Yom Kippur.

Previous story: Google Aims To Make Search Help Documentation Clearer & Direct
 
blog comments powered by Disqus