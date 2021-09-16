Google Hotel Search Results Drops Visit Website Button

Google has dropped the "website" button in the Google hotel search listings. Previously, if you clicked on a hotel listing, the listing detail page would show a "website" button. That button would take you to the hotel's website landing page, to potentially book there.

But as of yesterday, the button seems to have gone missing. Maybe it is a bug, maybe by the time this story was published, the button returned? I hope so...

Here is what it looks like now:

Lluc B. Penycate posted before and after screenshots of this on Twitter:

Hi @GuideTwit, did Google just remove the website button from the Google Hotels listings????!!!!@contenidoseocom pic.twitter.com/Isqd93yzv3 — Lluc B. Penycate Ⓐ (@Lluc_SEO) September 15, 2021

I do hope this is a bug, this is not a good thing for hotels.

I guess we should count the "Free" Booking link on the prices tab... 😔, but yes, WTF! pic.twitter.com/VuiDIB44os — Lluc B. Penycate Ⓐ (@Lluc_SEO) September 15, 2021

Forum discussion at Twitter.