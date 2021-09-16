Google Search Survey Via Notification

We've seen Google ask searchers if they were or are happy with the search results. But I've never seen Google send a push notification to a searcher, after a search was done, asking them if the search was helpful.

@SeoKristal received one the other day that asked her "how helpful was Google?" She shared a screenshot of it on Twitter and said "This is the first time I have ever had a notification to complete a feedback survey on a search. Very interesting." Indeed!

Google does many types of polls and surveys in the search results and I guess they also do them via notification now.

Forum discussion at Twitter.