Daily Search Forum Recap: September 15, 2022

Google said word count does not define thin or unhelpful content. Google also removed any references to word count by removing the "article too short" Search Console content error. Google Merchant Center updated its feed to support target countries. Google is promoting Google Lens in mobile search for some queries. Google Ads scripts now support Performance Max campaigns.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: Word Count Is Not A Sign Of Thin Or Unhelpful Content
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter this morning that word count is not a sign or factor for what Google considers to be thing content or unhelpful content. John wrote, "Word count is not a sign that a page is thin content."
- Google Merchant Center No Longer Needs Primary Country Of Sale & Additional Countries Fields
Google has made changes to how your feeds work for countries, removing the need to list a primary country and additional countries, and replacing them with target countries.
- Google Drops Article Too Short & Word Count Section From The Search Console Content Errors
Earlier this month, Google said it might remove the word count reference from the best practices for your article pages help document in the Search Console news errors page. Well, it did, it removed the whole section and error around "article too short."
- Google Promotes Google Lens In Mobile Search
Google is promoting the Google Lens feature in the mobile search results based on the type of query you enter. Google has a promotion box smack in the middle of the search results page that says "search what you see, camera search" with a picture of a dog on its back.
- Google Ads Scripts Gains Support For Performance Max Campaigns
Google announced that Google Ads scripts now support Performance Max campaigns. Google said, "this treated as a brand new campaign type in scripts, similar to how video or shopping campaigns already work."
- Stuffed Animal Bears At Google Office
