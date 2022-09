I guess the Google offices are still not too filled with Googlers, so Googlers who do come need to bring in stuffed animals and bears to keep them company. Here is a photo of two such bears at the GooglePlex.

I spotted this on Instagram, the person wrote "Work buddies." Indeed...

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.