Daily Search Forum Recap: September 15, 2021

There are some signs that Google has listened to our feedback and is rolling out changes to the titles in the search results. Google said it takes about a day for the crawl rate setting in Search Console to kick in. Microsoft Bing is testing a new compact view toggle feature. Google has this weird one off pagination bug in search. Google said that it doesn't necessarily treat category pages or filter pages or search pages or tag pages from other pages differently. FYI, I am offline tomorrow for Yom Kippur, but I do have stories scheduled.

Google Titles Are Changing In Search But For The Better?

About a month ago, Google made a change to the snippet titles it shows in its search results, then confirmed that change a week after it was launched. The SEO community went a bit nuts about the changes and Google said, hold on, we are listening, we will adapt. Google may have begun to roll out some of those changes based on the feedback it has received.

Google's John Mueller said on Reddit that if you want to slow Google from crawling your site (or speed it up), it can take about a day from when you set the crawl rate setting in Google Search Console for it to kick in. The official documentation kind if implies it takes two to three days.

Microsoft is testing a new "compact view" in the Bing search results interface. It is a toggle you can turn on and off that makes the search results page, um, more compact.

If you search for [bbc news] and some other queries on Google Search you might run into a weird bug with Google's pagination. Scroll down to the footer where you can go to the next page of results (like anyone does that) and you will see only a few pages, when there should be probably countless pages.

Google's John Mueller said in a video hangout that Google Search does not specifically differentiate and treat differently category pages or filter pages or search pages or tag pages from other pages. John said it is not about the technical type of page it is, but rather what is on that page and how you link to it internally.

Looks like some of the Google Search Advocates had an outside lunch or breakfast meeting the other day, in Zurich, Switzerland. Daniel Waisberg who posted the photo on Twitter said "I bumped into 3 r

