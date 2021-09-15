Daily Search Forum Recap: September 15, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
There are some signs that Google has listened to our feedback and is rolling out changes to the titles in the search results. Google said it takes about a day for the crawl rate setting in Search Console to kick in. Microsoft Bing is testing a new compact view toggle feature. Google has this weird one off pagination bug in search. Google said that it doesn't necessarily treat category pages or filter pages or search pages or tag pages from other pages differently. FYI, I am offline tomorrow for Yom Kippur, but I do have stories scheduled.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Titles Are Changing In Search But For The Better?
About a month ago, Google made a change to the snippet titles it shows in its search results, then confirmed that change a week after it was launched. The SEO community went a bit nuts about the changes and Google said, hold on, we are listening, we will adapt. Google may have begun to roll out some of those changes based on the feedback it has received.
- Google Crawl Rate Setting Takes A Day To Work
Google's John Mueller said on Reddit that if you want to slow Google from crawling your site (or speed it up), it can take about a day from when you set the crawl rate setting in Google Search Console for it to kick in. The official documentation kind if implies it takes two to three days.
- Bing Search Compact View
Microsoft is testing a new "compact view" in the Bing search results interface. It is a toggle you can turn on and off that makes the search results page, um, more compact.
- Weird Google Search Pagination Bug
If you search for [bbc news] and some other queries on Google Search you might run into a weird bug with Google's pagination. Scroll down to the footer where you can go to the next page of results (like anyone does that) and you will see only a few pages, when there should be probably countless pages.
- Google: We Do Not Differentiate Between Category, Filter, Tag Or Search Pages
Google's John Mueller said in a video hangout that Google Search does not specifically differentiate and treat differently category pages or filter pages or search pages or tag pages from other pages. John said it is not about the technical type of page it is, but rather what is on that page and how you link to it internally.
- Google Search Advocate Team Meets Outside
Looks like some of the Google Search Advocates had an outside lunch or breakfast meeting the other day, in Zurich, Switzerland. Daniel Waisberg who posted the photo on Twitter said "I bumped into 3 r
Other Great Search Threads:
- FWIW I don't think disallowing crawling by Googlebot would affect Adsbot -- it doesn't follow the "Googlebot" or "*" user-agent entries. https://t.co/DvcEZQub6K has more, perhaps., John Mueller on Twitter
- I’m very excited to announce that our team is opening a new R&D center for WebXT focused on #Search & #AI in the beautiful city of Barcelona. Here you can see the press release which includes a more detailed description wit, Jordi Ribas on Twitter
- If you don't want a specific page showing up in Google News, I'd use the appropriate robots meta tag to block indexing of that page., John Mueller on Twitter
- In one #BrightonSEO talk there was a poll showing that ONLY a tiny 3% of our #SEO industry now work 5 days a week back in the office. My question to you is... How important is it for agencies and companies to offer 'at lea, Mark A Preston on Twitter
