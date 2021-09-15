Weird Google Search Pagination Bug

If you search for [bbc news] and some other queries on Google Search you might run into a weird bug with Google's pagination. Scroll down to the footer where you can go to the next page of results (like anyone does that) and you will see only a few pages, when there should be probably countless pages.

This was spotted first by Andy Beard on Twitter and I can replicate - but he saw two pages, I see three, here is my screenshot followed by his:

Is this new?



Yeah I know I have a multi-year gap in my observations, but I didn't stop Googling...



[BBC News] = millions of pages and references



Only 2 pages of actual results



Can't repeat it for [CNN News]



Just a quirk?



CC: @rustybrick @brodieseo @glenngabe pic.twitter.com/1M2e7aFb6b — Andy Beard (@AndyBeard) September 14, 2021

Danny Sullivan from Google has reported it and said on Twitter still checking in this but yes, I imagine it's a weird bug."

I was off yesterday so still checking in this but yes, I imagine it's a weird bug. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) September 15, 2021

So Google is investigating. We've seen weird bugs like this before and it is always fun to find one offs with Google Search.

