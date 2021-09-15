Weird Google Search Pagination Bug

Sep 15, 2021
If you search for [bbc news] and some other queries on Google Search you might run into a weird bug with Google's pagination. Scroll down to the footer where you can go to the next page of results (like anyone does that) and you will see only a few pages, when there should be probably countless pages.

This was spotted first by Andy Beard on Twitter and I can replicate - but he saw two pages, I see three, here is my screenshot followed by his:

click for full size

Danny Sullivan from Google has reported it and said on Twitter still checking in this but yes, I imagine it's a weird bug."

So Google is investigating. We've seen weird bugs like this before and it is always fun to find one offs with Google Search.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

