Bing Search Compact View

Microsoft is testing a new "compact view" in the Bing search results interface. It is a toggle you can turn on and off that makes the search results page, um, more compact.

Frank Sandtmann, a German based SEO consultant, gave me a heads up on this, and yes, I can replicate it. There is this toggle at the top of the Bing search results that says "compact view." Here is what it looks like:

If you click on it, the search result kind of collapse a bit, here is a GIF of this in action from Frank:

It adds this arrow line button to the right of the snippet that shows you more details about the web site:

Pretty neat, don't you think?

