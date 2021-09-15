Google Search Advocate Team Meets Outside

Sep 15, 2021
Looks like some of the Google Search Advocates had an outside lunch or breakfast meeting the other day, in Zurich, Switzerland. Daniel Waisberg who posted the photo on Twitter said "I bumped into 3 random people in the street - they turned out to be quite fun!"

With Daniel is John Mueller, Aurora Morales and Gary Illyes. Noticeably missing is Martin Splitt, who seemed disappointed he missed it.

Maybe they missed Martin?

