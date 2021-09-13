Daily Search Forum Recap: September 13, 2021

Sep 13, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There was a long and volatile Google Search ranking algorithm update from last Thursday through today - it is not confirmed - have you noticed any ranking changes? Google said site quality is not about just looking at the pages not in the index. Google said the new content-visibility CSS won't impact your rankings. Google also said that large lead gen CTAs that are not related to the content on the page can be seen as ads and impact your rankings. Google is bringing back links in the featured snippets again and much more.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Long Volatile Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update: 9/9 - 9/12
    Starting Thursday, September 9, 2021 and going on through even today, September 13th, there has been a lot of chatter and volatility in and around the Google search results. It has not really cooled or calmed down, not yet, at least.
  • Google: Lead Gen Forms Or CTAs Can Sometimes Be Seen As Ads When...
    Google's John Mueller said that sometimes Google can treat a large lead generation form or call-to-action as an ad if the content on the page is not on the same topic as what is in the lead gen form or CTA. And when that happens, Google may say there is an ad pushing down the primary content of the page and thus it may be impacted by the old page layout algorithm.
  • Google: content-visibility CSS Won't Impact Google Search
    Google's John Mueller said that he does not believe that the new content-visibility CSS that modern Chrome browsers support won't impact Google Search. It may impact the speed of your pages, that can impact your core web vitals but outside of that, it should have no significant impact on rankings.
  • Google Embedding Links In Featured Snippets Again
    It looks like Google is testing embedding links in featured snippets again. It is hard to find examples of this but Brodie Clark and a few others spotted some examples. We first reported on this last November and then saw it come back in January - and now again, in September we are seeing it again.
  • Google: Site Quality Is Not About The Pages Missing From The Google Index
    Google's John Mueller explained that you really need to look at your site as a whole when determining if your site is quality or not. Do not simply look at the pages Google did not index or the pages Google does not show in the search results.
  • Vlog #137: Dan Sure On Using Buy Guides For SEO
    In part one with Dan Shure we followed up on his previous advice around Google core updates and what you can do to improve your site after a core update. In part two...
  • Blue Array SEO Tesla Car
    It looks like Blue Array, an SEO company, parked its Tesla in front of Brighton SEO. I wonder if they were giving away a Tesla as a prize? I doubt it? I mean, here is the wheel of what you could have

