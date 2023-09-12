Daily Search Forum Recap: September 12, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads will require some suspended advertisers to get advertiser verification. Google said there is no way to prevent search traffic loss from a website revamp. Google said very few robots.txt files are over 500KB. Google says you should use hreflang when sitelinks go wrong. Google spoke about content on e-commerce category pages.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google To Force Some Suspended Advertisers To Get Verification Before Lifting Suspension
Google in October will start to require some advertisers who have their accounts suspended to complete the advertiser verification in order to have the account re-issued. Google said this does not apply to advertisers who do monthly invoicing.
- Google: There Is No Way To Prevent Search Traffic Loss From A Website Revamp
Google's John Mueller was asked if there is a way to prevent search traffic loss while launching a new website revamp. This specific case has URL changes with folders and subfolders. John Mueller was quick to say no; there is no way to prevent traffic loss.
- Google: Very Few Robots.txt Files Are Over 500KB
Gary Illyes shared a nice little tidbit on LinkedIn about robots.txt files. He said that only a tiny number of robots.txt files are over 500 kilobytes. I mean, most robots.txt files have a few lines of text, so this makes sense but still, it is a nice tidbit of knowledge.
- Google: Use Hreflang When Sitelinks Go To Wrong Country Version
Google's John Mueller said if you see that your sitelinks in Google Search are going to the wrong country version URL on your site, then try using hreflang. John said on X, "This is kinda what hreflang is for (and even that isn't a guarantee that languages/regions won't mix)."
- Google On Content On E-Commerce Category Page: Stay Away From Low-Quality Blurbs
We covered the topic of SEO for e-commerce category pages a number of times here. But Gary Illyes from Google addressed the topic last week in an SEO office hours. In short, he said if you are going to add content to those category pages, make sure they are not low-quality, auto-generated blurbs of text.
- Another Google Surfboard
Here is another custom Google surf board to add to the archives. This one is from the new Google Pier 57 building. Menachem Ani sent this to me on Twitter.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google has added a footer menu right below the pagination., Shameem Adhikarath on X
- I'll let you in on a secret: I haven't used GA4 once. For GA help, I'd recommend posting in their help forum., John Mueller on X
- Just heads down on the new big batch of improvements. Super-exciting stuff, really close now., Mikhail Parakhin on X
- Looking at tons of pages over the years, it's usually totally obvious and visible from miles away - the "fine line" it's usually someone's personal perception of their own site., John Mueller on Twitter
- I don't know who needs to hear this in SEO & digital PR but: If you don't present at conferences, you are enough. If you present at conferences, you are not more. We're all just doing our best, Hannah Butcher on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google search antitrust trial ready to begin: What’s at stake
- How publishers can regain traffic and revenue with affiliate marketing
- Target ROAS in Google Ads: 5 key considerations
- When your business doesn’t need SEO
- Google Search Console rolling out new Merchant Center integrated reports
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- Google, local leaders say huge downtown San Jose village will be built, Mercury News
- Launching the Digital Futures Project to support responsible AI, Google Blog
- Sundar Pichai says Google and Nvidia will still be working together 10 years from now, CNBC
- The DOJ's antitrust trial against Google over its search dominance begins, NPR
- Visualizing Google’s Search Engine Market Share, Visual Capitalist
Links & Content Marketing
Local & Maps
- New Google Reinstatement Policy, Repeat Spammers, Review 'Punishments', Near Media
- Explore Pakistan’s diverse culinary heritage, Google Blog
Mobile & Voice
- This Google Assistant bug continues to annoy Pixel users, Android Police
- How to make your own AI assistant, Inquirer Technology
SEO
- Author names: Do They Matter? How to Attribute Content, Moz
- Google Core Update August 2023 - Data and analysis, SISTRIX
- Google Voice Search: How to Optimize for Voice Queries, Semrush
- On-page SEO checklist: WTF is SEO?’s step-by-step guide to optimize your stories, SEO For Journalism
- The baseline problem in SEO forecasting, Kevin Indig
- Theory: Google Merchant Center Next and its relationship with the Canonical 12th July'23 issue, Rafael Martin Soto On LinkedIn
- How Long Should An SEO Migration Take? [Study], Search Engine Journal
- How to use AI tools to improve SEO, Bitvero UK Ltd
- The Ultimate News SEO Checklist: How to Optimize Your News Articles Before Publishing, NewzDash
PPC
- What are the Best Practices for Google Ads Setup?, PPC Expo
- What is Post-Click Optimization? Expert Advice for Your Strategy, Tinuiti
- YouTube’s AI-powered solutions enhance ad creativity, Google Blog
- A new way for legal firms and estate agents to reach more customers, Google Blog
- An advertiser's guide to the Justice Department's case against Google’s search empire, Digiday
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.