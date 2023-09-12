Daily Search Forum Recap: September 12, 2023

Sep 12, 2023
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads will require some suspended advertisers to get advertiser verification. Google said there is no way to prevent search traffic loss from a website revamp. Google said very few robots.txt files are over 500KB. Google says you should use hreflang when sitelinks go wrong. Google spoke about content on e-commerce category pages.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google To Force Some Suspended Advertisers To Get Verification Before Lifting Suspension
    Google in October will start to require some advertisers who have their accounts suspended to complete the advertiser verification in order to have the account re-issued. Google said this does not apply to advertisers who do monthly invoicing.
  • Google: There Is No Way To Prevent Search Traffic Loss From A Website Revamp
    Google's John Mueller was asked if there is a way to prevent search traffic loss while launching a new website revamp. This specific case has URL changes with folders and subfolders. John Mueller was quick to say no; there is no way to prevent traffic loss.
  • Google: Very Few Robots.txt Files Are Over 500KB
    Gary Illyes shared a nice little tidbit on LinkedIn about robots.txt files. He said that only a tiny number of robots.txt files are over 500 kilobytes. I mean, most robots.txt files have a few lines of text, so this makes sense but still, it is a nice tidbit of knowledge.
  • Google: Use Hreflang When Sitelinks Go To Wrong Country Version
    Google's John Mueller said if you see that your sitelinks in Google Search are going to the wrong country version URL on your site, then try using hreflang. John said on X, "This is kinda what hreflang is for (and even that isn't a guarantee that languages/regions won't mix)."
  • Google On Content On E-Commerce Category Page: Stay Away From Low-Quality Blurbs
    We covered the topic of SEO for e-commerce category pages a number of times here. But Gary Illyes from Google addressed the topic last week in an SEO office hours. In short, he said if you are going to add content to those category pages, make sure they are not low-quality, auto-generated blurbs of text.
  • Another Google Surfboard
    Here is another custom Google surf board to add to the archives. This one is from the new Google Pier 57 building. Menachem Ani sent this to me on Twitter.

