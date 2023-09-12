Google To Force Some Suspended Advertisers To Get Verification Before Lifting Suspension

Google in October will start to require some advertisers who have their accounts suspended to complete the advertiser verification in order to have the account re-issued. Google said this does not apply to advertisers who do monthly invoicing.

Google wrote, "In October 2023, selected advertisers whose accounts were suspended due to a violation of our Google Ads policies must complete Advertiser verification first to be able to appeal their account suspension."

Google said that those advertisers on monthly invoicing are not required to complete Advertiser verification. If they do get suspended, Google said they may directly appeal their account suspension.

Google will be rolling out this process on October 10, 2023, with full enforcement ramping up over approximately four weeks.

Advertisers may be required to provide the following information for advertiser verification for the account suspension appeals process:

D-U-N-S number if the advertiser is an organization

US Social Security Number or phone number if the advertiser is an individual

For more on advertiser verification, see here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.