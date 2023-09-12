Google: Use Hreflang When Sitelinks Go To Wrong Country Version

Google's John Mueller said if you see that your sitelinks in Google Search are going to the wrong country version URL on your site, then try using hreflang. John said on X, "This is kinda what hreflang is for (and even that isn't a guarantee that languages/regions won't mix)."

Daniel_Howard posted an SEO issue where a site was showing the US version of the URL in a search done on Google UK. Also, the spelling of "Jewelry" was in the US version and not in the UK version of "Jewellery."

Here is the screenshot Daniel shared on Twitter:

Just said you should try using hreflang, he said "This is kinda what hreflang is for (and even that isn't a guarantee that languages/regions won't mix)."

You can use hreflang to tell Google about the variations of your content, so that we can understand that these pages are localized variations of the same content. Google doesn't use hreflang or the HTML lang attribute to detect the language of a page; instead, Google uses algorithms to determine the language.

