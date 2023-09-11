Daily Search Forum Recap: September 11, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console launched new Merchant Center product visibility reports. Google again said fixing your INP issues won't result in ranking changes. Google updated its maps content policy around adult-themed businesses. Google Business Profiles is rolling out a new reinstatement process in the US. Bing Search is testing a new video thumbnail snippet. Plus, I got a vlog with David Iwanow on reinventing yourself in SEO.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- New: Google Search Console Shows Merchant Center Visibility Issues & Changes
Google announced that Google Search Console will now show Google Merchant Center visibility issues and changes in new reports. There are two new reports, the first report shows when products stop appearing on the Shopping tab due to any issues and the second shows changes clicks and improve ranking of products on Google Search.
- New Google Business Profiles Reinstatement Process (US)
In the coming weeks, Google will bring the EU version of the Google Business Profile reinstatement process to the US. Local SEOs are buzzing about it because it converts the process into a wizard that walks you through the steps but more importantly, it seems you get one chance at reinstatement and that it is.
- Google: Fix Your INP Issues? Don't Expect Visibility Changes Search Rankings.
Google's John Mueller reiterated what Google has been saying for some time around Core Web Vitals and the specific metrics within the page experience system. In short, if you fix INP issues, John Muller said, don't "expect it to visibly change search ranking."
- Google May Allow Adult Themed Content On Google Maps For Adult Service Businesses
Google has added a new line to its prohibited & restricted content Google Maps policies under the "adult-themed content" section that is more receptive to adult content...
- Bing Search Snippets With Playable Video Thumbnails
Bing Search is showing playable video thumbnails in its search results snippets. When you hover your cursor over the video, it should preview the video but it doesn't always do that.
- Vlog #240: David Iwanow On Constantly Reinventing Yourself In SEO
I drove out to see David Iwanow at the Reckitt offices in New Jersey to chat SEO. David is the Head of Search at Reckitt...
- "Google" Street Paint In Binary At Google Kirkland Office
Google's Kirkland, Seattle office has the word "Google" printed in binary, 0s and 1s, on one of its parking lots. Yea, only Google would spend money on that. I found this on Instagram.
Other Great Search Threads:
- I'd just ignore them. These systems have a long memory, but even a few 100 sitemap files - spread out over months - won't be a lot of extra requests compared to all the other random crawl attempts., John Mueller on X
- In recent @nearmediaco user research in the medical vertical, we found that 71% of mobile and 54% of desktop GBP engagements were Zero-Click, Greg Sterling on X
- Microsoft Bing is adds an 'Opinion' label to news results on its SERP, Shameem Adhikarath on X
- We ran our own campaign tests on how ads on made for kids content are served and we found that Adalytics’ report reflects serious misunderstandings of key concepts. We found no instances where personalized ads served on made for kids content., Dan Taylor on X
- Google with #jawan fever. Just search Jawan on google #SRK𓃵 google rang Gaya apke rang me @iamsrk, Khushal Bherwani on X
- [FIXED: Known Issue] Realtime analytics show 0 or delayed, YouTube Community
