Daily Search Forum Recap: September 11, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console launched new Merchant Center product visibility reports. Google again said fixing your INP issues won't result in ranking changes. Google updated its maps content policy around adult-themed businesses. Google Business Profiles is rolling out a new reinstatement process in the US. Bing Search is testing a new video thumbnail snippet. Plus, I got a vlog with David Iwanow on reinventing yourself in SEO.

