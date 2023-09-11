Bing Search Snippets With Playable Video Thumbnails

Bing Search is showing playable video thumbnails in its search results snippets. When you hover your cursor over the video, it should preview the video but it doesn't always do that.

I spotted this via Shameem Adhikarath on X but I can replicate this as well.

Here is what the snippet looks like, notice the play icon on the image:

This is what happens when you hover your mouse cursor over the video thumbnail:

Clicking on it takes you to the web site.

This does not seem to be an advertisement, unless I am missing it?

Here is a video of it in action:

Forum discussion at X.