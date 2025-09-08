Daily Search Forum Recap: September 8, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google initially said that AI Mode will become the default search experience soon, but then told us not to look too much into that statement. Google said the open web is in rapid decline after saying the web is thriving. Google was fined $3.5 billion in the EU over its ad-tech practices and told to divest. Google AI Overviews are using individual Business Profiles reviews. Google AI Mode may use your Search and Map activity to personalize the results. Google said to go with a traditional TLD even if it has a hyphen in the domain name. Google is testing alternatives to the people also search for.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google AI Mode To Become Default For Google Search Soon (Not)
    Logan Kilpatrick, lead product manager for Google DeepMind, Gemini, and all AI products at Google, said Google AI Mode will be the default for Google Search "soon." He said this after Google made google.com/ai go directly to AI Mode's interface on Friday afternoon. But then on Sunday, Google retracted this statement.
  • EU Fines Google $3.5 Billion; Must Divest Part Of Ad-Tech Business
    The European Union has fined Google $3.5 billion, 2.95 billion euro, for breaking its competition rules by favoring its own digital advertising services. Part of this ruling also says Google is required to divest part of its ad-tech business.
  • New Google Court Doc: Open Web Is In Rapid Decline
    Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, said in May that web publishing is not dying. Nick Fox, VP of Search at Google, said in May that the web is thriving. But in a court document filed by Google on late Friday, Google's lawyers wrote, "The fact is that today, the open web is already in rapid decline."
  • Google: Go With Traditional TLD Even If You Need A Hyphen In Domain Name
    Google's John Mueller said in a Reddit thread that he would personally go with a traditional TLD (i.e., .com) even if it means having to put a hyphen in the domain name. This is instead of picking a TLD that may be considered lower quality or cheap.
  • Google AI Mode Disclaimer: Google Use Your Search & Maps Activity To Personalize Results
    Google AI Mode within Search Labs personalizes your results for dining-related topics. Well, now Google is showing a disclaimer when it does that. The disclaimer reads, "Personalized for you: Now when you ask for restaurant recommendations in Al Mode you'll get more relevant responses that use your Search and Maps activity."
  • Google AI Overviews Citing Individual Reviews
    Google seems to be using the reviews on your Google Business Profile listings to give responses in its AI Overviews. If you search for your favorite doctor reviews, you may see Google cite reviews listed in the reviews section of your Google Business Profile.
  • Google Search Tests Alternatives To People Also Search For
    Google is testing alternatives to the title "People also search for" at the bottom of the Google Search results. I am seeing "Related your search," "Search for next," and "Also search for."
  • Breathwork At Google
    This was the first time I heard of the term Breathwork but it is a term and Google had a Breathwork workshop at its office. Breathwork is a term for various breathing practices in which the conscious control of breathing is said to influence a person's mental, emotional, or physical state, with a therapeutic effect.

