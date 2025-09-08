Daily Search Forum Recap: September 8, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google initially said that AI Mode will become the default search experience soon, but then told us not to look too much into that statement. Google said the open web is in rapid decline after saying the web is thriving. Google was fined $3.5 billion in the EU over its ad-tech practices and told to divest. Google AI Overviews are using individual Business Profiles reviews. Google AI Mode may use your Search and Map activity to personalize the results. Google said to go with a traditional TLD even if it has a hyphen in the domain name. Google is testing alternatives to the people also search for.

