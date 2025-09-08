Google AI Mode within Search Labs personalizes your results for dining-related topics. Well, now Google is showing a disclaimer when it does that. The disclaimer reads, "Personalized for you: Now when you ask for restaurant recommendations in Al Mode you'll get more relevant responses that use your Search and Maps activity."

This disclaimer was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted a screenshot of this on X:

Brodie wrote:

Interesting notification in AI Mode for a query. Many users get value out of personalised responses in some contexts so makes sense that they would test this. Note: this is a feature within labs only at this stage.

Google did announce this would happen in Labs but I don't think I've seen the disclaimer before.

