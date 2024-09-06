Daily Search Forum Recap: September 6, 2024

Sep 6, 2024 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I know the Google August core update is done, but we are still seeing significant volatility days later. I posted a large interview with Google's Danny Sullivan on the core update and more - it is worth a read. Google also had an interview on Google Shopping and Merchant Center. Google Ads has a bug with audience insights. Google clarified its indexing API quota details. Google has these new try on icons in search ads. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Volatility Still Heated After August Core Update Rollout Completed
    It is like the Google August 2024 core update didn't finish rolling out, or maybe something else is going on, because I am still seeing a lot of signals of intense search ranking volatility in the Google Search results. The tools are all still heated and the chatter within the SEO community is still pretty lively.
  • My Interview Of Google's Search Liaison On The August 2024 Core Update
    This week I interviewed Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, with the goal of better understanding where Google Search quality is at right now, where it is going in the future and what we as content creators and search marketers need to know.
  • Google Ads Audience Insights Missing For Some
    There is another Google Ads bug, this time with the Audience insights going missing for some advertisers. Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, said on X, "Audience Insights is not being removed" but rather there is a bug.
  • Google Shopping & Merchant Center Interview With Irina Tuduce
    Google published an internal interview on its Search Off the Record podcast with John Mueller and Lizzi Sassman (who you know) and Irina Tuduce from the Google Shopping team. Irina Tuduce has been with Google for 18 or so years and she provided a super technical overview of Google Shopping and Merchant Center.
  • Google Clarifies Indexing API Quota & Pricing Information
    Google has made several changes to its indexing API quota and pricing information document for clarification purposes. Google said this was to clarify "the default quota is for setting up the Indexing API, and how to request approval and quota. Also corrected a documentation error for DefaultRequestsPerMinutePerProject quota (it's always been a 380 quota)."
  • Google Ads Try On Icon
    Google launched its try on feature a year or so ago and now Google may have just added a new icon to visualize the try on feature. Below is a screenshot of it on Google Ads for lipstick. When you click on the the face/emoji/icon at the top left of the ad, below you will see a way to visualize it on real models generated by Google AI.
  • Liquor at Google Event
    I found these fancy photos of fancy liquor and alcohol on Instagram from a Google event. The post says there were delicious cocktails, and good fun, concerts, and great food.
  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google August Core Update Done, Google Interview, Google Ads & Merchant Center News & The YouTube Algorithm SEO
    This week, the Google August 2024 core update finished rolling out, a bit earlier than expected. There is still search volatility, a lot of it...

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 6, 2024

Sep 6, 2024 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google August Core Update Done, Google Interview, Google Ads & Merchant Center News & The YouTube Algorithm SEO

Sep 6, 2024 - 8:11 am
Google Updates

Google Search Volatility Still Heated After August Core Update Rollout Completed

Sep 6, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

My Interview Of Google's Search Liaison On The August 2024 Core Update

Sep 6, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Clarifies Indexing API Quota & Pricing Information

Sep 6, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Try On Icon

Sep 6, 2024 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google August Core Update Done, Google Interview, Google Ads & Merchant Center News & The YouTube Algorithm SEO

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.