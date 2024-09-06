Daily Search Forum Recap: September 6, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I know the Google August core update is done, but we are still seeing significant volatility days later. I posted a large interview with Google's Danny Sullivan on the core update and more - it is worth a read. Google also had an interview on Google Shopping and Merchant Center. Google Ads has a bug with audience insights. Google clarified its indexing API quota details. Google has these new try on icons in search ads. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap.

