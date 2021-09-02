Daily Search Forum Recap: September 2, 2021

Sep 2, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google may have pushed an algorithm update on September 1st, we have a story showing the SEO chatter and tracking tools picking up on the update. Google added shipping and return annotations to both paid and free shopping and search results. Chrome beta can really push your competitors when your customers are visiting your website. Google added new documentation on how to optimize your feed for the Chrome follow feature. John Mueller of Google said he uses Bing to debug Google. I posted the big Google webmaster report for September - go check it out.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Was There A Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update On September 1st?
    There are some signs of the start of a Google search ranking algorithm update that kicked off on September 1, 2021. The truth is, it seemed like an update touched down for a short period of time and then slowed down. There are not a huge number of complaints, but the tools are picking up on the fluctuations in the Google search results.
  • September 2021 Google Webmaster Report
    Well, I got to say, the last month was an interesting one for webmasters, marketers and SEOs in the Google organic space. We finished off the prolonger link spam update, safe browsing was removed from the page experience update, which should have been fully rolled out by now but Google did not confirm. Oh and that update might be bigger than just a tiebreaker but it is still pretty small.
  • John Mueller Often Debugs Google Using Bing
    John Mueller, a Google search advocate, who we all know so well if you read this site. He said he will use Bing to debug Google issues. He said on Twitter "I often use Bing when debugging."
  • Google Adds Shipping / Return Annotations To Shopping & Search Results
    Google announced it has added new shipping and return annotations in Google Search and Shopping results. This works across both the free and paid listings.
  • Google Adds Documentation On Chrome Follow Beta Feature
    Google had added a new section to the Google Discover help documents around markup you can use to define your RSS feed for Chrome to use for the "follow" feature. In May, Google Chrome announced an RSS reader like feature for Chrome named Follow.
  • Chrome Beta Can Display Competitors When Customers Are On Your Site
    Part of the latest version of the Chrome beta, not out to the masses yet, is a feature named "continuous search." Continuous search basically will show you search results along the top of the page when you are browsing web sites. Essentially, it can show your competitors sites when people are looking at your site.
  • SEO Perfume
    Here is a bottle of perfume designed for SEOs. It was shared by Malte Landwehr on Twitter where the bottle says "sexist SEO alive" with the label Bluebox, Eau De Parfum on the bottom.

