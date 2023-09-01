Google Business Profiles Now With Add Address Autocomplete

Google added a new option to the Google Business Profile screen in web search for "add address autocomplete." This is not really a search feature but a promotion to use the Google Maps Cloud Platform to help users check out with the correct address on your e-commerce site or forms.

Colan Nielsen spotted this and posted about it on X - I see it as well. Google writes that this would "help customers enter the right address for a faster checkout."

Here is a screenshot:

When you click on it, it reads, "Use Autocomplete from Google Maps Platform to help customers enter the right address."

Here is a screenshot:

Then it takes you into the Google Maps Platform on Google Cloud to start building it out:

Again, this should not impact your Google local listings or rankings - it is just a promotion from Google to use more of their features.

Forum discussion at X.