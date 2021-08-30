Google: Lighthouse Scores Do Not Affect Google Search

Aug 30, 2021 • 7:41 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google's John Mueller, with a tad of annoyance, posted on Twitter that "lighthouse scores do not affect Google Search." He then shares a tweet about people cloaking and cheating their lighthouse scores as a scam to trick Google.

Here is John's tweet:

John wrote, as you can see, "Doing this kind of user-agent cloaking is a terrible idea - you're just deceiving yourself. It makes absolutely no sense, and prevents you from finding real issues. If you run across a plugin that does this, report it to the CMS."

Colin Bendell, a Performance Engineering at Shopify wrote:

Google has often downplayed Lighthouse metrics for SEO over the years.

This thread on Twitter is super interesting, here are some responses that caught my eye:

Malte Ubl is a Googler:

So stop fooling yourself.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: SEOs Want Opt Out For Google Title Change But How
 
blog comments powered by Disqus