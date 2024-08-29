Daily Search Forum Recap: August 29, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Yelp sued Google, the search marketing industry found it funny. Google has a new tag diagnostic and consent management setup for Google Ads. Google says it does not count words or links on a page. Google is unifying booking on Google Business Profiles and Google Local Service Ads. Google is testing from your notifications.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Yelp Sues Google Over Unfair Advantage In Local Search
Yelp has officially filed a lawsuit against Google for allegedly using its monopolistic powers to give Google an unfair advantage in local search and local search ads. "For years, Google has leveraged its monopoly in general search to pad its own bottom line at the expense of what's best for consumers, innovation, and fair competition," Yelp's General Counsel, Aaron Schur said.
-
Google: We Don't Count Words Or Links On Your Blog Posts
We know Google has told us for many years that word count is not a thing, Google doubled down on it last year. Google's John Mueller reiterated that over the weekend saying not just words on a page but also links on a page are not counted by Google.
-
Tag Diagnostics & New Consent Management Setup In Google
Google announced what it is calling "strengthen your first-party data strategy with new tools." These new tools are Tag Diagnostics and a new consent management setup within Google Ads, Google Analytics, and Tag Manager.
-
Google Merging Booking On Google Business Profiles & Local Services Ads
Google emailed some local businesses saying it will begin "unifying" booking on Google Business Profiles (GBP) and Local Services Ads (LSA). Google said this will create a "more seamless experience for your clients and their customers."
-
Google Search Tests From Your Notifications Box
Google Search seems to be testing a new search box that is titled "from your notifications." I assume this works for Android devices only, where Google Search can detect the Android notifications, and show them when the query may be relevant to the notification?
-
Google Bangkok 3D Signage with Googlers You May Know
Here is a photo from the Google Bangkok office, when Google held a Search Central Live event. You can see Daniel Waisberg, Cherry Prommawin and Gary Illyes in the photo standing next to this Google 3D signage.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Does the algorithm really care about the video description? Should you stuff all the keywords in there? I asked @hitsman and here’s what he said!, YouTube Liaison on X
- Launched: New video series to help you set up tagging, Google Ads Community
- I had no news of problems in Yandex. I don't usually check, but today, when I did (catalan message)... Cannot access yandex.com, Rafa Martin on X
- SearchGPT Advanced Search Operators, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- New Google tools to boost first-party data strategies
- Adtech antitrust trial judge blasts Google’s business practices
- Seasonal PPC: Your guide to boosting holiday ad performance
- Global search engine AI innovations: What SEOs need to know
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google Trends Advanced Tips, Google Search Central YouTube
- How to Connect Google Tag Manager and Google Analytics, Measure Minds Group
Industry & Business
- Google to spend $400 million to expand Nevada data centers, The Nevada Independent
- Brave lays off 27 employees, TechCrunch
- Googlers Say Leaders Use AI to Dodge Tough Questions at TGIF Meetings, Business Insider
- OpenAI reportedly in talks to close a new funding round at $100B+ valuation, TechCrunch
- Shopify welcomes new CTO Mikhail Parakhin, Shopify
- AI Doomers Had Their Big Moment, The Atlantic
- Google to invest another $400m in Nevada data centers, Data Center Dynamics
- Google weighs large data centre in Vietnam, source says, in nation's first by US big tech, Reuters
Links & Content Marketing
- Content Governance Is a Must for Successful Content Strategy, Content Marketing Institute
- Content Marketing Needs to Evolve Beyond SEO, SparkToro
- What Is a Dofollow Link? (& Why It Is Important in SEO), Semrush
Local & Maps
- Google Maps expands forest fire warnings to Europe, Yahoo News
- How to Get More Google Reviews: 9 Proven Tips, Semrush
Mobile & Voice
- Google Gemini will let you create AI-generated people again, The Verge
- Google's Gemini AI gets major upgrade with 'Gems' assistants and Imagen 3, VentureBeat
SEO
- Build vs Buy: Which is better for SEO testing?, SearchPilot
- ChatGPT for SEO: Enhance your Strategy with AI, SEOTesting
- Democratic National Convention (DNC) 2024 Daily SEO Tracker - Insights & Analysis, NewzDash
- The (Current) Winners and Losers of Google’s August Core Update, A Media Operator
- What Is Keyword Clustering and How to Do It, SEOTesting
- People Also Ask: What It Is & How to Optimize for It, Semrush
PPC
- 6 Important Keyword Metrics & How to Analyze Them, Semrush
- Google’s antitrust court documents reveal ad agency perks, Ad Age
- Google Ads, Analytics And Merchant Center Are Glitching Out Of Control. Here’s Why, AdExchanger
- Product Reporting by Category, PPC News Feed
Search Features
- Google Search redesigns web stopwatch and timer, 9to5Google
- 5 Google AI tools to use while traveling and on vacation, Google Blog
- 7 ways Google can help you keep up with the Paralympic Games Paris 2024, Google Blog
- Circle to Search now lets you quickly share screenshots, 9to5Google
- Google to Let Some Users Generate Images of People After Scandal, Bloomberg
Other Search
- Google drops 'stronger' and 'significantly improved' experimental Gemini models, VentureBeat
- Google Gemini's 'Ask about this screen' is rolling out with YouTube summaries in tow, Android Police
- Google rolling out Gems and Imagen 3 to Gemini Advanced, 9to5Google
- OpenAI, Anthropic Agree to Work With US Institute on Safety Testing, Bloomberg
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.