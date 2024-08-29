Daily Search Forum Recap: August 29, 2024

Aug 29, 2024 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Yelp sued Google, the search marketing industry found it funny. Google has a new tag diagnostic and consent management setup for Google Ads. Google says it does not count words or links on a page. Google is unifying booking on Google Business Profiles and Google Local Service Ads. Google is testing from your notifications.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Yelp Sues Google Over Unfair Advantage In Local Search
    Yelp has officially filed a lawsuit against Google for allegedly using its monopolistic powers to give Google an unfair advantage in local search and local search ads. "For years, Google has leveraged its monopoly in general search to pad its own bottom line at the expense of what's best for consumers, innovation, and fair competition," Yelp's General Counsel, Aaron Schur said.
  • Google: We Don't Count Words Or Links On Your Blog Posts
    We know Google has told us for many years that word count is not a thing, Google doubled down on it last year. Google's John Mueller reiterated that over the weekend saying not just words on a page but also links on a page are not counted by Google.
  • Tag Diagnostics & New Consent Management Setup In Google
    Google announced what it is calling "strengthen your first-party data strategy with new tools." These new tools are Tag Diagnostics and a new consent management setup within Google Ads, Google Analytics, and Tag Manager.
  • Google Merging Booking On Google Business Profiles & Local Services Ads
    Google emailed some local businesses saying it will begin "unifying" booking on Google Business Profiles (GBP) and Local Services Ads (LSA). Google said this will create a "more seamless experience for your clients and their customers."
  • Google Search Tests From Your Notifications Box
    Google Search seems to be testing a new search box that is titled "from your notifications." I assume this works for Android devices only, where Google Search can detect the Android notifications, and show them when the query may be relevant to the notification?
  • Google Bangkok 3D Signage with Googlers You May Know
    Here is a photo from the Google Bangkok office, when Google held a Search Central Live event. You can see Daniel Waisberg, Cherry Prommawin and Gary Illyes in the photo standing next to this Google 3D signage.

