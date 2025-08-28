Daily Search Forum Recap: August 28, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There are many sites noticing a huge crawl decline recently and we are not sure what the pattern is, is it a Google and Bing bug or something else. Google Search Console performance report for Android App search apperance is broken too. Microsoft Advertising is testing larger fonts for Bing search ads over organic listings. Bing is testing bolding the site name on hover. Google Ads audience exclusions now work on Shopping campaigns.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Some Sites Have Huge Crawl Rate Declines In Google Search Console
    There are numerous complaints from SEOs and site owners who are noticing significant declines in crawl rates within Google Search Console. Most who see this, many do not by the way, are noticing the decline starts around August 8th and continues through today.
  • Microsoft Testing Tests Larger Titles For Ads In Bing Search
    Microsoft Advertising is testing using larger font sizes for the sponsored ads in the Bing search results. This makes the sponsored results stand out just a bit more than the free/organic search results.
  • Google Ads Gets Audience Exclusions For Shopping Campaigns
    Google Ads seems to be rolling out audience exclusions for Shopping campaigns. Previously, the ability to exclude audience types was not permitted for Shopping campaigns but now some are seeing it available in their accounts.
  • Bing Tests Bolding Site Name On Hover
    Microsoft Bing is testing bolding the site name in the search results snippet when you hover your mouse cursor over the search result snippet. This is similar to Bing bolding the title on hover, but in this case, it is the site name.
  • Bug: Google Search Console Performance Report Search Appearance Android App
    There may be a new reporting bug in Google Search Console's performance report specific to the Android App search appearance filter. It seems some are reporting that Google stopped showing impressions, clicks and other data related to that filter.
  • Google Balloon Dancer
    Here is a photo from the Google Family day event, but this shows they had dancers in balloons. Are they called balloon dancer? I am not sure. But it did catch my eye.

