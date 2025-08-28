Daily Search Forum Recap: August 28, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
There are many sites noticing a huge crawl decline recently and we are not sure what the pattern is, is it a Google and Bing bug or something else. Google Search Console performance report for Android App search apperance is broken too. Microsoft Advertising is testing larger fonts for Bing search ads over organic listings. Bing is testing bolding the site name on hover. Google Ads audience exclusions now work on Shopping campaigns.
-
Some Sites Have Huge Crawl Rate Declines In Google Search Console
There are numerous complaints from SEOs and site owners who are noticing significant declines in crawl rates within Google Search Console. Most who see this, many do not by the way, are noticing the decline starts around August 8th and continues through today.
-
Microsoft Testing Tests Larger Titles For Ads In Bing Search
Microsoft Advertising is testing using larger font sizes for the sponsored ads in the Bing search results. This makes the sponsored results stand out just a bit more than the free/organic search results.
-
Google Ads Gets Audience Exclusions For Shopping Campaigns
Google Ads seems to be rolling out audience exclusions for Shopping campaigns. Previously, the ability to exclude audience types was not permitted for Shopping campaigns but now some are seeing it available in their accounts.
-
Bing Tests Bolding Site Name On Hover
Microsoft Bing is testing bolding the site name in the search results snippet when you hover your mouse cursor over the search result snippet. This is similar to Bing bolding the title on hover, but in this case, it is the site name.
-
Bug: Google Search Console Performance Report Search Appearance Android App
There may be a new reporting bug in Google Search Console's performance report specific to the Android App search appearance filter. It seems some are reporting that Google stopped showing impressions, clicks and other data related to that filter.
-
Google Balloon Dancer
Here is a photo from the Google Family day event, but this shows they had dancers in balloons. Are they called balloon dancer? I am not sure. But it did catch my eye.
- Does this work or am I missing something? If you download your SQR and consolidate the kw column (not search term) and Impr then take the difference of Keyword Impressions and SQR Keyword Impressions - that'll gives you Hidden Search Quer, Greg on X
- Launching 80k Products at Once – Will Google Penalize Me?, Reddit
- Almost a decade later ..... rather than Google seeking feedback around scraped content outranking! Google is showing scraped content at top and is forcing it on users without providing an option to opt-out., Gagan Ghotra on X
- Awesome to see so much excitement for the new Google Finance! We’re continuing to expand access in the U.S… But :) we've heard some of you want to take it for a spin NOW!! We’ve added an opt in via Search Labs so you can skip the, Nick Fox on X
- Easy. Content containing sensitive private information must be protected behind a firewall, login page or other security mechanism. For URLs that webmasters would like to make public but not indexed, Fabrice Canel on X
- Is anyone else seeing weird UI issues with Google's AI Overviews in Chrome? On my end, the arrows and icons look broken or misaligned. I'm using the latest version of Chrome. No issues at all in Firefox, Shameem Adhikarath on X
- Is this bug? or planning to add more options When Click "Show More", cut the 1st line, Punit on X
- Just had this new pop up while changing location settings. New to me, Jamie on X
- Listen this is just anecdotal. It’s one campaign. But I find the extent to which AI Max is expansionary on SPN… deeply disturbing. I’ll be looking to (in)validate this finding in other campaigns/accounts but my earliest recommen, Mike Ryan on X
- Microsoft Clarity is stepping up its commitment to consent and privacy compliance. This is good news for you and for your users., Navah Hopkins on LinkedIn
- Schema markup via microdata instead of JSON-LD?, Reddit
- We're excited to bring Search Central Live as part of the CEE Publisher Day to Budapest on October 2nd this year, Google Search Central on LinkedIn
