Daily Search Forum Recap: August 28, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Please take my poll on the Google August core update - over here. Google Ads accidentally released an "internal tools" button. Google issued Google Discover manual action policy violations. Google Local Service Ads review links are expiring soon. Google Ads added new shopping trends reports, new AI features and more. Looker Studio won't show Google Ads Auction Insights data soon.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google August 2024 Core Update Impact Poll
Last week, a reader here asked if I would poll the audience to see how the last Google search algorithm update impacted them, the Google August 2024 core update. So, I am asking you to take the poll below or on X to see how SEOs, in general, were impacted by this core update.
-
Google Ads Gains Shopping Trends, Sync, AI & More Ad Features
Google Ads announced a number of updates yesterday, across new reporting, shopping tools and more ad features, including, of course, AI ad features. "To help retailers maximize success and stay nimble in this year's shorter holiday shopping season, today at our annual Think Retail event we shared some new updates to Google tools," Google wrote.
-
Google Ads Accidentally Releases Internal Tools
Tons of Google Ads advertisers are noticing a new button available in the Google Ads advertiser interface named "internal tools." There is a lock icon for the internal tools button and when you click on it, it has the headline "audience builder."
-
Google Issues Manual Actions Over Google Discover Policy Violations
In the past couple of days, Google has issued many manual actions around Google Discover policy violations. Just to be clear, you may have seen your Google Discover traffic drop with the August core update, and this policy violation notice would be unrelated to that. Google issued manual actions manually (but in batches) and Google never sends notices like this for algorthmic updates.
-
Google Local Service Ads Review Links Expiring, Business Profiles Reviews Will Remain
Google has posted a notice that the old customer reviews links in Local Service Ads will expire and the Google Business profile link will be what you should use going forward. The notice is in the reviews section within Local Service Ads.
-
Looker Studio Loses Access To Auction Insights Fields
Google's Looker Studio has lost access to the Google Ads Auction Insights fields as of August 24, 2024 for new data sources. Then after September 23, 2024 it will no longer be available for existing data sources.
-
Search Queries On Google Shade Structure
We've seen these shade structures at the GooglePlex but I didn't know that these round discs had search queries and questions engraved in them. I found an Instagram photo zoomed into the discs and you can see that this one asks "where did all the cowboys go?"
4 of the 6 PMAX reports I have pulled this week have shopping as generating the most volume WHILE being the most efficient. About to swap out a PMAX altogether for a good ol' standard shopping, PayPerMitch on X
Google completely stopped indexing new posts on my website, BlackHatWorld
Google: Our system found your site unhelpful Me: Nooooo Google: We will update Me: Oh good! Google: We found your site more unhelpful. Please improve Me: Whaaaa?! Google: We will update Me: Google: Your site is now helpful Me: I didn't ch, Cyrus SEO on X
News: Gannett has decided to shutter its Wirecutter-like reviews operation, Reviewed. "Google's constant algorithm changes have degraded our current business model, and our ability to operate Reviewed effectively," a Gannett e, Jeremy Barr on X
