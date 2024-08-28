Google's Looker Studio has lost access to the Google Ads Auction Insights fields as of August 24, 2024 for new data sources. Then after September 23, 2024 it will no longer be available for existing data sources.

Please note that Auction Insights will continue to be available on Google Ads.

Google posted this news over here saying, "Starting on August 24, 2024, Auction Insights fields will not be available for new data sources in Looker Studio. Existing data sources will lose access to Auction Insights fields starting on September 23, 2024."

Google said that if you want to prevent your reports in Looker Studio from breaking, they recommend removing these fields from your reports and charts:

Auction Insight - Domain

Auction Insight - avg. position

Abs. top of page rate

Position above rate

Impr. share

Outranking Share

Overlap Rate

Top of page rate

Auction Insight - Store display name

Shopping impression share

Shopping outranking share

Shopping overlap Rate

The auction insights report lets you compare your performance with other advertisers who are participating in the same auctions that you are. This information can help you make strategic decisions about bidding and budgeting by showing you where you're succeeding and where you may be missing opportunities for improved performance. The auction insights report is available for Search, Shopping, and Performance Max campaigns.

I spotted this change via Adriaan Dekker on LinkedIn who spotted it via Teodor Yordanov.

