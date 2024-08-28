Looker Studio Loses Access To Auction Insights Fields

Aug 28, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Insights Lightbulb

Google's Looker Studio has lost access to the Google Ads Auction Insights fields as of August 24, 2024 for new data sources. Then after September 23, 2024 it will no longer be available for existing data sources.

Please note that Auction Insights will continue to be available on Google Ads.

Google posted this news over here saying, "Starting on August 24, 2024, Auction Insights fields will not be available for new data sources in Looker Studio. Existing data sources will lose access to Auction Insights fields starting on September 23, 2024."

Google said that if you want to prevent your reports in Looker Studio from breaking, they recommend removing these fields from your reports and charts:

  • Auction Insight - Domain
  • Auction Insight - avg. position
  • Abs. top of page rate
  • Position above rate
  • Impr. share
  • Outranking Share
  • Overlap Rate
  • Top of page rate
  • Auction Insight - Store display name
  • Shopping impression share
  • Shopping outranking share
  • Shopping overlap Rate

The auction insights report lets you compare your performance with other advertisers who are participating in the same auctions that you are. This information can help you make strategic decisions about bidding and budgeting by showing you where you're succeeding and where you may be missing opportunities for improved performance. The auction insights report is available for Search, Shopping, and Performance Max campaigns.

I spotted this change via Adriaan Dekker on LinkedIn who spotted it via Teodor Yordanov.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn and Reddit.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google News

Yelp Sues Google Over Unfair Advantage In Local Search

Aug 29, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 28, 2024

Aug 28, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google August 2024 Core Update Impact Poll

Aug 28, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Issues Manual Actions Over Google Discover Policy Violations

Aug 28, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Local Service Ads Review Links Expiring, Business Profiles Reviews Will Remain

Aug 28, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Looker Studio Loses Access To Auction Insights Fields

Aug 28, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Ads Gains Shopping Trends, Sync, AI & More Ad Features
Next Story: Google Local Service Ads Review Links Expiring, Business Profiles Reviews Will Remain

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.