Daily Search Forum Recap: August 25, 2025

Aug 25, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I have a status report on the Google search ranking volatility. A report says OpenAI's ChatGPT does use Google results for some queries but it takes it from SerpApi. Is Google hiring a new Search Liaison? I doubt it. Google AI Overviews "Ask anything" box leads to AI Mode. Google Ads channel reporting for PMax is now on the account level.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Status Report
    The last time I covered the ongoing Google search ranking volatility was when I said there was a bit of a cooling period. The weird thing is that most of the week that Google volatility was calm but chatter did spike up towards the end of the week, but the tools that track it didn't show that volatility heat up until a couple days later.
  • Is Google Hiring Another Search Liaison? Seems Unlikely.
    Google posted a new job for an External Communications Manager, Search - this job seems a lot like what Danny Sullivan, the former Google Search Liaison, did, but I am not sure if this is the job posting to find a new Google Search Liaison.
  • Report: ChatGPT Using SerpApi To Scrape Google Search Results
    Earlier we reported that ChatGPT from OpenAI seems to be using parts of Google search results for its answers. Well, according to The Information, OpenAI has been partially using Google search results scraped by a startup called SerpApi for ChatGPT responses on current events like news and sports.
  • Google Ads PMax Channel Reporting On Account Level
    Google Ads seems to now have PMax, Performance Max, channel reporting on the account level. This allows you to compare multiple PMax campaigns on the same screen, the same report.
  • Google Tests AI Overview Ask Anything Box Leads To AI Mode
    Google is now testing adding an "Ask Anything" box within the AI Overviews, and when you type in that box and click search, it takes you into the Google AI Mode results.
  • Super G Google Dress
    Here is a woman wearing a white dress with the Google super G logo on the front. I am not sure why or what is going on here but I spotted this on Instagram.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 25, 2025

Aug 25, 2025 - 10:00 am
Other Search Engines

Report: ChatGPT Using SerpApi To Scrape Google Search Results

Aug 25, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads PMax Channel Reporting On Account Level

Aug 25, 2025 - 7:41 am
Misc Google

Is Google Hiring Another Search Liaison? Seems Unlikely.

Aug 25, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Status Report

Aug 25, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Tests AI Overview Ask Anything Box Leads To AI Mode

Aug 25, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Report: ChatGPT Using SerpApi To Scrape Google Search Results

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.