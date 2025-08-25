Daily Search Forum Recap: August 25, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
I have a status report on the Google search ranking volatility. A report says OpenAI's ChatGPT does use Google results for some queries but it takes it from SerpApi. Is Google hiring a new Search Liaison? I doubt it. Google AI Overviews "Ask anything" box leads to AI Mode. Google Ads channel reporting for PMax is now on the account level.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Ranking Volatility Status Report
The last time I covered the ongoing Google search ranking volatility was when I said there was a bit of a cooling period. The weird thing is that most of the week that Google volatility was calm but chatter did spike up towards the end of the week, but the tools that track it didn't show that volatility heat up until a couple days later.
-
Is Google Hiring Another Search Liaison? Seems Unlikely.
Google posted a new job for an External Communications Manager, Search - this job seems a lot like what Danny Sullivan, the former Google Search Liaison, did, but I am not sure if this is the job posting to find a new Google Search Liaison.
-
Report: ChatGPT Using SerpApi To Scrape Google Search Results
Earlier we reported that ChatGPT from OpenAI seems to be using parts of Google search results for its answers. Well, according to The Information, OpenAI has been partially using Google search results scraped by a startup called SerpApi for ChatGPT responses on current events like news and sports.
-
Google Ads PMax Channel Reporting On Account Level
Google Ads seems to now have PMax, Performance Max, channel reporting on the account level. This allows you to compare multiple PMax campaigns on the same screen, the same report.
-
Google Tests AI Overview Ask Anything Box Leads To AI Mode
Google is now testing adding an "Ask Anything" box within the AI Overviews, and when you type in that box and click search, it takes you into the Google AI Mode results.
-
Feedback:
