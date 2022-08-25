Daily Search Forum Recap: August 25, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is now officially rolling out the helpful content update, the search company confirmed. Google may have pushed out another update on August 24th, unrelated to the helpful content update. Google added content guidelines to the education Q&A structured data. Google said don't noindex pages with comments, make sure the comments are quality instead. Google said quality raters guidelines are not a set of ranking tips. Google expanded from sources across the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Helpful Content Update Is Now Rolling Out
The Google helpful content update is now rolling out. It can take up to two weeks to fully roll out. I'm currently typing this on my mobile phone but I wanted to get this up while I am out on vacation.
- Google Search Algorithm Update On August 24th But Was It The Helpful Content Update?
We were all expecting Google to post that the helpful content update started to roll out earlier this week but it is Thursday and Google has not posted it yet. I did see some chatter start yesterday, Wednesday, August 24th.
- Google Expanded From Sources Across The Web Feature
Google has this "from sources across the web" box that shows sites that cover a specific topic in this grid list view. You can click on a specific site to expand and show recent stories from that site on that topic.
- Google: Quality Raters Guidelines Are Not A Collection Of Ranking Tips
Google's John Mueller said that the Google quality raters guidelines are "not a collection of ranking tips." He said the quality raters guidelines "can be useful" to think about but again, they are not just a list of ranking tips.
- Google: Don't Noindex Pages With Comments, Keep The Good Comments Only
I am weird, I love user-generated comments and while tons of blogs removed them ages and ages ago, I kept them here. I do my best to remove the spam comments and keep the comments that are not spam. John Mueller of Google recently said he would not noindex pages with comments, instead, he would remove the spam comments and keep the good comments.
- Google Adds Content Guidelines To Education Q&A Structured Data Docs
Google has added a new section to the Education Q&A structured data documentation for content guidelines. Google added three higher-level content guidelines around this type of structured data.
- Small Dog & Large Google Chair
I spotted this cute dog, a really small dog, on a really large Google chair and figured some of you dog lovers would smile at this photo.
- We'd like to experiment with another round of SEO office hours. If there's something on your mind that you'd like to send our way, please submit it with https://t.co/Y8UywCc0a6 . We'll probabl, John Mueller on Twitter
- Google withheld 30% of my earnings for years, WebmasterWorld
- Love this change. We removed equivalent few years ago in Bing Webmaster Tools. Next is to propose ways to limit use of hreflang tag: way too many hreflang URLs on the web!, Fabrice Canel on Twitter
- Nothing special. The team is still rolling out some last sites, which I imagine will include that one. There are also sites that just don't work on mobile, which we'll hold back (, John Mueller on Twitter
- Quick update: I heard back from AIOSEO and they are going to implement changes with the redirects functionality. I'll let you know when that update rolls out. They are also adding more inline documentation so users understand, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- To improve how search works for people looking for answers., John Mueller on Twitter
