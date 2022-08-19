Daily Search Forum Recap: August 19, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's helpful content update is coming, I have a detailed post that breaks it all down but also you can find some very quick facts at the top of the story. Google is going to launch its 5th product reviews update pretty soon as well, which is unusual. Google said there is no SEO benefit to use dynamic rendering or server side rendering. Google spoke about when there are just too many ads on your site. Google said HTTPS is not a requirement to rank in search. And make sure to check out my video this week, I go into the new helpful content update.

Mobile & Voice

Google Assistant stuck in dark mode after Android 13 stable update, Piunika Web

