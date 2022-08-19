Daily Search Forum Recap: August 19, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's helpful content update is coming, I have a detailed post that breaks it all down but also you can find some very quick facts at the top of the story. Google is going to launch its 5th product reviews update pretty soon as well, which is unusual. Google said there is no SEO benefit to use dynamic rendering or server side rendering. Google spoke about when there are just too many ads on your site. Google said HTTPS is not a requirement to rank in search. And make sure to check out my video this week, I go into the new helpful content update.
- Google: No SEO Benefit For Either Dynamic Rendering Or Server Side Rendering
Recently Google recommended strongly against using dynamic rendering as a workaround for JavaScript sites going forward, Google updated its help documentation to strongly say not to use it. But that does not mean it would hurt your rankings, today, to use dynamic rendering compared to server-side rendering.
- Google Search On How Many Ads Are Too Much For Your Site
Google's John Mueller was asked what percentage of content-to-ad ratio is too much to rank well in Google Search. As you can imagine, John said there is no number he can share. He said you should just know, if it is "too much" - you'd know.
- Google: HTTPS Is Not A Requirement To Rank In Google Search
Google's John Mueller was asked if Google still ranks sites that are on HTTP (not over HTTPS), i.e. insecure sites. John said yes, being on HTTPS is not a requirement to rank in Google Search he explained.
- Google Party For Reveal Of Android 13 Statue Swing
Here are some photos from the GooglePlex of the big Google reveal of the Android 13 statue. It turns out it is a swing. I found this photo and more on Instagram.
